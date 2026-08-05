Wyndham Championship PGA Picks: 10 Golfers to Watch This Week

With the Wyndham Championship here and the FedEx Cup approaching, PGA Tour fans wonder who to pick at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Given this is the final week of the regular season on the PGA Tour, plenty of players will be looking to sneak into the FedEx Cup Playoffs or solidify their position. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Rankings make the playoffs. The top 50 after the first playoff event make the signature events for 2027.

Looking at the DataGolf Course Fit Tool, ball striking is incredibly important this week. Driving accuracy and approach play are massively important skillsets at the Wyndham Championship. Sedgefield is an approximately 6,950 yard par 70, and its main defense is off the fairway. There are plenty of tricky bunkers and water areas that players need to avoid off the tee. That being said, a long and accurate driver of the golf ball can take advantage of the course. Putting is not as much of a major factor this week given the amount of chances players will have this week.

Justin Thomas (30/1) only has a few starts Sedgefield. In 2023, he finished t-12 at the Wyndham Championship. It was a heroic performance where he tried to get back into the FedEx Cup Playoffs amid a poor season. Thomas enters this week after some inconsistent performances in the United Kingdom. Yet, he still showcased some great golf, and the rest of his season has been very consistent. Factoring in his injury, 2026 should give Thomas plenty of confidence. He’s only 40th in the FedEx Cup, so a great finish this week could propel him into the Tour Championship.

Wyndham Championship Picks: Sedgefield Gives Golfers FedEx Cup Hope

Aaron Rai (35/1) adores Sedgefield as it welcomed his first victory on the PGA Tour in 2024. Last season, he finished t-5th as this now appears to be one of his main courses. It fits his game perfectly given his accurate driving and excellence on approach. Rai’s season has been up and down overall, but he is still the 2026 PGA Champion. There’s no reason to doubt Rai this week given his course fit and history. Not to mention, the field strength is weaker than the average event he has participated in this year. He succeeds in these types of events. He ranks 35th in the FedEx Cup, so a top finish could help his Tour Championship chances.

Alex Fitzpatrick (40/1) continues his great play from tee to green throughout 2026 despite a disappointing week in the United Kingdom. However, Sedgefield fits his game like a glove. Maybe not Aaron Rai’s glove but you get what I mean. Fitzpatrick is accurate on approach and off the tee. Despite the lack of history at this event, a great performance could stamp Fitzpatrick’s ticket to East Lake. He ranks 19th overall in the FedEx Cup currently.

Maverick McNealy (40/1) has had a good statistical season, but it has resulted in few opportunities at contention. Similar to Rai, the level of event he participates in is now higher because of his great play over the last few years. Sedgefield is not exactly a great fit given his lack of accuracy off the tee, but he should be able to generate plenty of chances with his distance. He ranks 50th in the FedEx Cup, and a decent performance could boost his odds of remaining in 2027’s signature events.

Doug Ghim (45/1) comes to the Wyndham Championship with a lot on the line. Because of a disappointing 2025 season, Ghim did not have full status this season on the PGA Tour. However, some great results in 2026 have given him a chance to redeem himself. He currently ranks 97th in the FedEx Cup rankings. If he finishes within the top 100, he will retain his tour card for the 2027 season. Perhaps a last second boost in the FedEx Cup playoffs in possible so he can avoid dealing with the Fall swing entirely. Ghim has a complete game from tee to green, but he needs the putter to cooperate.

More Picks For The Wyndham Championship

Ben Kohles (60/1) keeps knocking on the door for a victory, but he has not been able to open it. Yet, his current form still shows encouraging signs as he has yet to finish outside the top 30 since May. Kohles already has his PGA Tour card for 2027 basically locked up with his performance on the Korn Ferry Tour. However, he ranks 95th in the FedEx Cup rankings. A solid performance could get him in.

Jordan Smith (60/1) has played respectable golf on the PGA Tour in 2026. While he lacks some top finishes, he’s consistently made cuts. Despite no history at Sedgefield Country Club, the course should fit his game. Smith is a great ball-striker with some concerns around the greens. He ranks 68th on the FedEx Cup, so he needs to keep up the pace to stay in the playoffs.

Bud Cauley (65/1) remains one of the better players of 2026 with his win at the RBC Canadian Open amid many top finishes throughout the year. Sedgefield has given him favor in the past with four top 20s including a third place finish in 2012. Cauley is a complete player throughout the bag, and a great week could help his chances of making East Lake. He ranks 33rd in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Keith Mitchell (65/1) is not the ideal player profile to select at Sedgefield, but longer hitters can succeed at the Wyndham Championship. Mitchell has done that before with his t-12 in 2024. Also, 2026 has been a great year for him. He’s a top tier ball striker. If the putter can behave, Mitchell could surprise. He ranks 47th in the FedEx Cup, so he has motivation to succeed to remain in the signature events for 2027.

Nick Taylor (90/1) comes to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield looking to stamp his place in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He currently stands at 61st place in the standings. Sedgefield is a fantastic course fit for Taylor given his lack of distance off the tee. However, he has a lot of strengths throughout the bag. He has shown his winning ways in the recent past. With two top 10s previously at Sedgefield, there’s no reason he cannot contend at this tournament.