Wyndham Championship: Tee Times & Featured Groups

The final regular-season event before the FedExCup playoffs is here. The Wyndham Championship, held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will begin on August 6. It acts as the final chance for players on the bubble to qualify for FedExCup playoffs. Here’s a look at tee times and featured groups ahead of Round 1.

Round 1 Tee Times at Wyndham Championship

Here are the Round 1 tee times for the Wyndham Championship. All times are in EDT and the tee times are listed as the first tee followed by the tenth tee.

Morning

Tee 1: 6:50 AM – Austin Eckroat, Matti Schmid, Jordan Smith

Tee 10:6:50 AM – Austin Smotherman, Thorbjørn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya

7:01 AM – Erik van Rooyen, Pierceson Coody, Hank Lebioda

7:01 AM – Luke List, Tom Hoge, Mac Meissner

7:12 AM – Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy

7:12 AM – Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

7:23 AM – Adam Schenk, Michael Brennan, Tony Finau

7:23 AM – Steven Fisk, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

7:34 AM – Aldrich Potgieter, Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy

7:34 AM – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

7:45 AM – Brian Campbell, Kevin Yu, Kevin Streelman

7:45 AM – Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

7:56 AM – Stefano Mazzoli, Ricky Castillo, Cam Davis

7:56 AM – Bud Cauley, Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka

8:07 AM – Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise

8:07 AM – Tom Kim, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

8:18 AM – Beau Hossler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Silverman

8:18 AM – Lanto Griffin, Zac Blair, Justin Lower

8:29 AM – Brice Garnett, David Lipsky, Ben Kohles

8:29 AM – Marco Penge, Davis Chatfield, Marcelo Rozo

8:40 AM – Jackson Suber, Gordon Sargent, Luke Clanton

8:40 AM – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, John VanDerLaan, Keenan Huskey

8:51 AM – Kristoffer Ventura, Hayden Springer, John Parry

8:51 AM – Zecheng Dou, Pontus Nyholm, Tyler Collet

Afternoon

12:10 PM – Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam, Doug Ghim

12:10 PM – William McGirt, Dylan Wu, Rasmus Højgaard

12:21 PM – Matt Wallace, Keith Mitchell, Chandler Phillips

12:21 PM – Taylor Moore, Vince Whaley, Danny Walker

12:32 PM – Michael Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman

12:32 PM – Rafael Campos, Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey

12:43 PM – Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Novak, Stephan Jaeger

12:43 PM – Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor, Chris Kirk

12:54 PM – Jackson Koivun, Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala

12:54 PM – William Mouw, Brian Harman, Davis Riley

1:05 PM – Ryan Gerard, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

1:05 PM – Harry Hall, Lucas Glover, Alex Noren

1:16 PM – Ben Griffin, Sepp Straka, Alex Smalley

1:16 PM – Karl Vilips, Daniel Berger, Matt Kuchar

1:27 PM – Patton Kizzire, Ryo Hisatsune, Max McGreevy

1:27 PM – Nick Dunlap, C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard

1:38 PM – Lee Hodges, Emiliano Grillo, Eric Cole

1:38 PM – Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen

1:49 PM – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben James, Christo Lamprecht

1:49 PM – Haotong Li, Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley

2:00 PM – Johnny Keefer, A.J. Ewart, Blades Brown

2:00 PM – Jesper Svensson, Zach Bauchou, Adrien Saddier

2:11 PM – Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger, Lorenzo Rodriguez (a)

2:11 PM – Patrick Fishburn, Jeffrey Kang, Kihei Akina (a)

2:22 PM – Trace Crowe, Kensei Hirata, Cooper Hrabak

Featured Groups at Wyndham Championship

The Thursday marquee groups at the Wyndham Championship include Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Justin Thomas teeing off at 7:45 AM as well as the 1:05 PM pairing of Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, and Jordan Spieth.

Featured groups for the morning include Bud Cauley, Keegan Bradley, and Brooks Koepka teeing off at 7:56 AM on hole 10, and Tom Kim, J.T. Poston, and Aaron Rai teeing off the tenth hole at 8:07 AM.

The afternoon feature groups will follow Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, and Jackson Koivun off the first tee at 12:54 PM and Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley off the first tee at 1:16 p.m.

The featured holes include hole 3 (par 3), hole 12 (par 3), hole 15 (par 5), and hole 16 (par 3).