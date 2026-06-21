Wyndham Clark Shares Emotional Moment With Girlfriend Emily Tanner After U.S. Open Win

Wyndham Clark had plenty of reasons to celebrate after winning the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday, but his first moments as champion had little to do with the trophy.

After surviving a dramatic final round and holding off a charging Sam Burns, Clark tapped in for par on the 72nd hole to secure his second U.S. Open title. Before the trophy presentation began, however, the newly crowned champion shared an emotional moment with girlfriend Emily Tanner that quickly became one of the lasting images of the tournament.

As Clark walked off the 18th green, Tanner rushed toward him and wrapped him in a huge embrace before the couple shared a celebratory kiss. It was a fitting ending to a memorable week for Clark, who became just the 23rd player to win multiple U.S. Open championships.

Emily Tanner Shares Emotional Celebration With Clark

The scene on the 18th green reflected just how much the victory meant to everyone in Clark’s inner circle.

Tanner has become a familiar face alongside Clark throughout the 2026 season and was by his side once again during golf’s national championship. The couple officially revealed their relationship earlier this year during Masters week when Tanner caddied for Clark in the annual Par 3 Contest.

Throughout the week at Shinnecock Hills, Tanner was frequently spotted following Clark around the course and supporting him as he attempted to convert a 54-hole lead into another major championship. When the final putt dropped Sunday afternoon, she was among the first people to congratulate him.

The emotional embrace came after several stressful hours for Clark, who watched a six-shot lead shrink throughout the final round. After opening the day comfortably in front, he battled through a difficult front nine before regaining control late in the round.

Clark Delivers Under Pressure To Win Second U.S. Open

While the celebration captured plenty of attention, Clark’s performance under pressure is what ultimately earned him another major trophy.

The 32-year-old entered Sunday at 7-under-par and six shots ahead of the field. Burns mounted a serious challenge with a final-round 67, while Scottie Scheffler never quite found the momentum needed to make a run.

Clark’s tournament-defining moment came at the par-4 16th. After finding the fescue off the tee, he somehow managed to save the hole with a clutch birdie putt that restored a two-shot advantage. A bogey at the 17th immediately brought Burns back within one, setting up a nervy finish.

On the closing hole, Clark found the green in regulation and faced a lengthy 52-foot putt. Needing a two-putt to secure the championship, he rolled his first putt to tap-in range before calmly knocking in the winner.

Moments later, Tanner sprinted onto the green as the celebrations began.

After embracing his girlfriend, Clark made his way toward family members and friends waiting behind the 18th green, sharing hugs with those closest to him before officially being crowned U.S. Open champion.

For a player who has now won two U.S. Opens in four years, it was another career-defining achievement. And the first people he chose to celebrate with made the victory even more memorable.