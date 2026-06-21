Meet Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Coaches and Caddie Fueling His U.S. Open Run

Wyndham Clark entered the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open in prime position to capture the second major championship of his career.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion built a six-shot lead through three rounds at Shinnecock Hills, putting himself within reach of another historic victory. While Clark has received most of the attention during his dominant performance, several key figures have played important roles behind the scenes.

From a new caddie and swing coach to a longtime mental coach and a supportive girlfriend, Clark’s team has undergone significant changes since his breakthrough 2023 season.

Wyndham Clark Turned to a New Caddie After a Major Career Change

For many of the biggest moments of his career, Clark relied on longtime caddie John Ellis.

The pair worked together during Clark’s first PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and his breakthrough triumph at the 2023 U.S. Open. However, the partnership ended in March 2026 after a difficult stretch on the course.

Speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio’s “Gravy & The Sleeze with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz,” Ellis explained the decision.

“When things aren’t going great and I care more about, you know, Wyndham and I’s friendship, you know, we’re friends before business, and things just weren’t right,” Ellis said.

“Something had to give and it felt like it was just time maybe, you know, a different voice for both of us would help.”

Clark quickly turned to David Pelekoudas, a veteran caddie who had already worked with him during the first two rounds of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational when Ellis was sidelined by illness.

Known as “Big Wave Dave,” Pelekoudas previously caddied for players including Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore, Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler and Shawn Stefani. The partnership has produced immediate results, including a victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and now a strong U.S. Open performance.

New Relationship Has Coincided With Strong Results

Clark also has support away from the golf course.

The golfer publicly introduced his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, during Masters week and referred to her as his “good-luck charm.”

Tanner, a Michigan native and graduate of Michigan State University, co-founded Over Social Agency, a California-based influencer marketing company focused on beauty, fashion, health and wellness brands.

She has been a regular presence at tournaments during Clark’s recent resurgence and has been spotted supporting him at Shinnecock Hills throughout the week.

The timing has attracted attention, as Clark snapped a winless drought of more than two years shortly after going public with the relationship.

Swing Changes Have Brought Wyndham Clark Back Into Contention

One of the biggest adjustments Clark made this season involved hiring a full-time swing coach.

For years, Clark preferred to work independently, occasionally seeking guidance from Titleist representatives and renowned instructor Butch Harmon.

Now, he works with Pat Coyner, Director of Instruction at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

The pair have focused on returning Clark’s ball-striking to the level that helped him win the U.S. Open in 2023. Reports indicate they have worked on keeping the clubface more open and reintroducing the cut shot that was a signature part of his game during his most successful stretch.

Mental Coach Continues to Play a Key Role

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Clark has repeatedly credited mental performance coach Julie Elion for helping elevate his game.

Golf fans became familiar with Elion through Netflix’s “Full Swing,” where Clark discussed the impact she had on his career.

“She has a great calmness and presence about her that just makes me calm and relaxed,” Clark said.

“I was a little reluctant to do it, and I’m just so glad that she was brought into my life, and what these honestly six months, it’s crazy to see how much I’ve improved and how much she’s helped me.”

Elion has worked with numerous PGA Tour players during her career. According to her professional background, golfers she has coached have combined for more than 150 PGA Tour victories and 25 major championships.

Clark also works with putting coach Michael Kanski, who helped guide his switch to a left-hand-low putting grip ahead of his victory at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark’s Agent Helps Guide Business Decisions

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Another important member of Clark’s team is agent Rob Mougey.

Mougey serves as head of the golf division for The Familie, a sports and entertainment agency founded by Steve Astephen.

According to Clark, both Mougey and Ellis encouraged him to begin working with Elion, a move that ultimately became one of the most important decisions of his career.