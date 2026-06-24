Wyndham Clark Finally Reveals Why He Hates Baker Mayfield

At this point, PGA Tour star Wyndham Clark is probably a little tired of having to talk about and answer for his past words and actions. However, he gave an illuminating and hilarious reason for why he hates longtime NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Clark clearly feels liberated after capturing his second US Open title, and the two-time major champion was willing to spill some tea on a June 24 episode of “Pardon My Take.” Asked on the Barstool Sports podcast about a 2016 tweet in which he simply said “I hate Baker Mayfield,” Clark finally explained that the tweet probably should have been aimed at his girlfriend at the time.

“I’m trying to decide if I should tell the story — screw it, I don’t care, people already hate me … My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield,” Clark revealed on the popular Barstool podcast.

Wyndham Clark Has Good (and Hilarious) Reason for Baker Mayfield Hate

Clark’s initial reaction is understandable, but he also made it clear that as far as he’s concerned, it’s all water under the bridge.

“Here’s what I’ll say: As I have come to — I’m actually a Baker fan now, I think he’s a homie,” Clark added. “That’s your initial response, screw that guy, but it’s really it’s, you know, screw your girlfriend. I’m a Baker fan now, but that’s where it came from.”

Clark even hopes to bury the hatchet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on the links.

“I hope this is a bro moment for us to be like ‘Oh, bro, I didn’t know. My bad. She never told me,’ and I’ll tell him, ‘It’s all good, we’re homies, let’s play golf.’ That’s where I hope it comes from.”