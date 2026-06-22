Wyndham Clark Career Earnings Surge After Second U.S. Open Victory

For the second time in his career, Wyndham Clark is a U.S. Open champion.

Clark captured the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, overcoming a difficult final round to secure the second major championship of his career. The victory not only placed him among an elite group of multiple U.S. Open winners, but also delivered a $4.5 million payday that pushed his career earnings beyond $38 million.

The 32-year-old golf pro entered the final round holding a six-shot lead and managed to hold off the field despite a challenging Sunday performance.

Wyndham Clark Adds Another U.S. Open Trophy to His Resume

Clark finished the tournament at 4-under-par 276, one stroke ahead of runner-up Sam Burns.

While the final round was not his cleanest of the week, it was enough.

Clark bogeyed three holes on the front nine and added two more bogeys on the back nine. His final-round 75 opened the door for several challengers, but none were able to capitalize.

Burns finished second at 3-under, while Tom Kim claimed solo third at 1-under. Scottie Scheffler, Keith Mitchell and J.T. Poston tied for fourth.

The victory marked Clark’s second U.S. Open title after his breakthrough win at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

That achievement places him among a select group of golfers who have won America’s national championship multiple times.

Wyndham Clark’s Career Earnings Receive Major Boost

Before arriving at Shinnecock Hills, Clark had earned $33,926,799 in official PGA Tour earnings.

The $4.5 million winner’s check increases that total to more than $38.4 million.

The payout came from a record $22.5 million purse at the championship.

Clark’s earnings have surged over the past three seasons thanks to some of the biggest victories of his career.

His recent success includes:

2023 Wells Fargo Championship

2023 U.S. Open

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

2026 U.S. Open

The latest victory gives Clark five PGA Tour wins and two major championships before his 33rd birthday.

Strong Finish Continues Wyndham Clark’s Momentum

The win continued Clark’s impressive run in 2026.

In May, he captured THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a remarkable score of 30-under par. Earlier this month, he followed that performance with a third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament.

Those results helped rebuild momentum after a difficult stretch in 2025 and early 2026.

Clark now appears firmly back among the game’s top players heading into the remainder of the season.

The victory also improves his standing in the FedExCup race, where he is projected to be among the leaders entering the summer portion of the schedule.

Shinnecock Hills Delivered a Classic U.S. Open Test

The week at Shinnecock Hills featured plenty of challenges.

A two-hour fog delay disrupted the opening round and forced tournament officials to suspend play because of darkness. Strong winds throughout the championship created difficult scoring conditions and tested even the world’s best players.

Several contenders struggled to make a move during the final round.

Scheffler, Sahith Theegala and Sam Stevens all entered Sunday tied for second place at 1-under par but were unable to gain significant ground on Clark.

When the final putt dropped, Clark had done enough.