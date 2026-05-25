Wyndham Clark Announces Personal News After Byron Nelson Win

Wyndham Clark is back in the winner’s circle on Sunday after an unbelievable performance over the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch. After his win at Pebble Beach in 2024, he struggled to find a rhythm throughout the 2025 season.

He became involved in several major controversies and faced massive backlash, much of it stemming from an incident in which he smashed two wooden lockers in frustration after missing the cut at Oakmont.

From that point to lifting his fourth trophy at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he has clearly turned things around. His demeanor looked completely different on Sunday and he revealed how he improved his mental health, along with some major personal news.

The four-time winner is launching an app later this year. It will focus on improving users’ mental health.

“UNLOK is an app I’m about to launch this year,” Clark announced. “It’s a mental health and performance app. I’ve been very blessed to work with one of the best sports psychologists in the world, who helped change my game and I wanted to bring that to everybody.”

Clark has worked with that psychologist personally to turn things around for himself after last year.

“She’s expensive and not everyone can afford to pay for it,” he explained. “I thought that everything I’ve learned, I can put into an app.”

“It’s visualization. It’s journaling. It’s daily mental goals. We’re using AI to help create this, which is going to be like your mental performance coach.”

Clark himself uses the app daily to remind him of his own path toward better mental health.

Wyndham Clark’s New Girlfriend, Emily Tanner, came to Support Him

The credit for calming him down might also belong to the new woman in his life.

Clark hard-launched his new girlfriend, Emily Tanner, at the Par 3 contest before this year’s Masters. She is still very new to the world of golf.

“My girlfriend has never really been a part of this stuff. She’s new to golf,” Clark said after the win. “That was really neat,” he added, referring to having her there.

Along with Tanner, Clark’s brother and his fiancée were also on hand to watch him. Winning the trophy with everyone close by made the moment especially meaningful for the 32-year-old.

“My brother just drove up this morning. He was able to witness this, which is amazing,” Clark said.

Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily Tanner’s Immediate Reaction to the Win

Tanner was extremely proud of her man for winning the trophy.

“So unbelievably proud!! Love you so much,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the two of them kissing with the trophy.

Tanner is a major social media influencer with a following of 730,000. She owns her own marketing agency called Over Social Agency, where she specializes in helping other social media influencers grow their platforms.

Based in Los Angeles, she flew to Texas to support Clark. Her presence appears to have had a positive impact on his game.

Wyndham Clark and Emily Tanner’s Plans for Celebration

Clark and Tanner had plans to head to Carbone, the Italian-American restaurant chain, but Tanner is not really a fan.

“We originally had a reservation at Carbone. My girlfriend thinks it’s overrated,” he revealed. “I think it’s one of the greatest places ever. I wanted to take her there and prove it was great.”

But Clark had to postpone the plans.

“But I’ve had to move it back and had to double the size of the party. That will be at Carbone and we’ll see where it goes from there.”