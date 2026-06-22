Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily Tanner, Immediately Sends Personal Message on US Open

Wyndham Clark did not have many fans at the US Open, but his biggest supporter is girlfriend, Emily Tanner, who is the one that matters most. Tanner took to Instagram to celebrate Clark’s massive US Open win.

Clark’s girlfriend posted a photo of the golfer holding the US Open trophy to her Instagram Story.

“My Wynerrrrr,” Emily noted in the June 21, 2026, Instagram message.

The couple hard launched their new relationship at the Masters in April. Tanner was Clark’s caddie at the Masters Par 3 Tournament surprising fans who did not know the golfer was dating anyone.

Clark and Tanner have been doing a lot of celebrating as of late. Less than two months before the US Open victory, Clark also scored a win at the Byron Nelson.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you, my cutie cowboy @wyndhamclark ❤️🏆 !!” Tanner noted in a May 25, Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know about Clark and his new girlfriend.

Wyndham Clark’s Dad, Randall Clark, Surprised the PGA Tour Golfer at US Open

Tanner is a content creator, influencer and founder of Over Social Agency. With more than 735,000 Instagram followers, Tanner has a sizable social media following.



In addition to Tanner, Clark also had a surprise visit from his dad, Randall Clark, who the golfer did not know was attending the final round of the US Open.



“Yeah, I mean, he’s never been there to see me win,” Clark told reporters on June 22. “Not only that, to finally have him there for a win is amazing, but especially on Father’s Day. I know in ’23 it was obviously a great Father’s Day present for him, but I know he wanted to be there here in person.

“So for him to surprise me was amazing, and so I can’t wait to spend more time with my dad tonight and celebrating this, because it’s not just my win. It’s my team. It’s John Ellis, who helped get me here; it’s Big Wave; it’s my agent; it’s my swing coaches, my trainers, and then obviously my family. There’s a lot of people behind me, so I was happy that he could be here.”

Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily, Also Has Her Own Brand Deals

Like most pro golfers, Clark has brand deals with the likes of SoFi, Municipal and Titleist among others. Tanner also has her own endorsement opportunities as well.



During the US Open, Clark showed off her partnership with the apparel company Malbon. Each day, Tanner revealed her outfit at the US Open.

Back in 2018, Tanner revealed how she got her start as Instagram model.

“I was in college. It was my sophomore year. A photographer reached out to me and was, like, ‘Hey, you have a good look. Let’s just try shooting,'” Tanner told Click On Detroit during a 2018 interview. “So, I actually just did a couple-hour shoot and I loved the photos.

“… I feel like every time you hit a mark. Like, a big mark. Like, 100,000 or 50,000, 150,000, 200,000, but then, you look at other people’s too. And you’re like, ‘Wow they have a million, how do I get to that point.”