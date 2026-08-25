Wyndham Clark Announces Surprising Personal News With Girlfriend, Emily Tanner

It has been quite a few months for PGA Tour golfer Wyndham Clark and girlfriend, Emily Tanner. The couple went public with their relationship at the Masters, and it appears things are getting serious.

On the course, Clark has had a stellar stretch of golf in recent months, including winning the BMW Championship ahead of the Tour Championship. While at East Lake, Clark casually revealed that he hopes to get engaged with Tanner during the offseason.

“I got a few things,” Clark said of his offseason plans during an August 25, 2026, media session. “I’m gonna be in Cabo next week. That’s my happy place. I’ll be down there having fun.

“(Playing in the) President’s Cup. I’m playing a tournament in Japan. Hopefully get engaged. And then going to South Africa for a tournament as well.”

Clark was asked for clarification on why he will “hopefully” get engaged.

“Well, hopefully she says yes,” Clark clarified.

Golf fans will be watching to see how things develop for the happy couple.

Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily Tanner, Announced That She Plans to Move to be Closer to PGA Golfer

The news comes after Tanner announced her plans to move from California to be with Clark. Tanner took to Instagram to announce the personal news days before Clark’s big win at the BMW Championship.

“I cannot believe I’m about to say this, but I am moving,” Tanner noted in an Instagram video posted on August 20. “I have lived in California for the last five years and honestly, I never thought that I would leave here.

“I think one of the most special parts about falling in love is realizing that the life you’ve pictured for yourself can completely change when you find someone that you want to build it with,” Tanner added.

“After months of living out of a suitcase, I am so excited that I finally get to live with my best friend and start our new chapter together. It’s definitely bittersweet to leave California, but I think I’m more excited than anything.”

Wyndham Clark on Girlfriend, Emily: ‘She Distracts Me & Keeps Me From Worrying About What’s Going On’

Clark heads into the Tour Championship sitting at No. 3 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings. It is not particularly relevant given the revised Tour Championship format but shows Clark enters the event in strong form.

Clark credits his relationship with Tanner for helping him stay calm on the course.

“Fortunately, I got a great girlfriend I can hang out with, and she distracts me and keeps me from worrying about what’s going on and I stay in the present, so she helps a lot,” Clark told reporters on August 22.

One day later, Clark would indeed be victorious at the BMW Championship. Clark appears to have found balance on and off the course.

Fans will be waiting to see if the couple soon announce their engagement in the coming months. It sounds like Tanner may be wearing a new ring when the PGA Tour resumes next season.

Time will tell.