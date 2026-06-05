Wyndham Clark Reveals More After Personal Announcement During Memorial Tournament

Wyndham Clark finished the first round of the Memorial tournament with a score of 5-under par, tying the early lead. He arrived at Jack’s place, securing a win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

His recent victory snapped a slump that plagued his 2025 season. After the win, Clark announced more news.

He plans to launch a brand new performance app. The platform focuses entirely on improving users’ mental health. Clark named this upcoming digital application UNLOK.

“UNLOK is an app I’m about to launch this year. It’s a mental health and performance app,” Clark said. “I’ve been very blessed to work with one of the best sports psychologists in the world, who helped change my game and I wanted to bring that to everybody.”

This week at Muirfield Village golf club, he revealed more about it. Mainly, how the idea came to be.

The Origin of Wyndham Clark’s Idea

Clark conceived the idea during the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He needed to quiet his mind before teeing off.

“I was literally meditating. A 12-minute meditation,” he said. “Around eight, nine minutes of it, I got sidetracked on this app and kept thinking it’d be amazing to create something that everyone can use.”

Clark uses four or five apps daily that focus on journaling, goal setting and other stuff to keep up with his mental health. These apps help him improve and he wanted to make one app that combines all the functions.

“I’m really excited about it. Hopefully, we can launch it the first of next year.”

Wyndham Clark also Has a New Woman Supporting Him

Clark also found new romance alongside his professional golf resurgence. The 32-year-old PGA Tour star currently dates Emily Tanner. They hard-launched their relationship at the 2026 Masters.

This announcement happened during the annual Par 3 Contest. Tanner served as his caddie at Augusta National.

Tanner lives in Los Angeles and works in marketing. She built a personal audience of over 729,000 Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old also founded Over Social Agency. This full-service firm specializes in influencer marketing campaigns. Tanner frequently travels to support Clark on tour.