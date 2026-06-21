Wyndham Clark Has Unexpected Father’s Day Visitor Upon 2nd US Open Win

Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion for the second time in four years, a feat he accomplished on Father’s Day at legendary course Shinnecock Hills.

Multiple factors made Clark’s victory special, including leading wire-to-wire and holding on for a one-stroke lead after starting the day six shots ahead of the next-closest players in the field. But it may have been the unplanned appearance of Clark’s father, Randall Clark, that made the biggest impact during his post-win celebration.

NBC’s Mike Tirico reported that Randall flew in from the Denver area on the red-eye flight Sunday morning, June 21 and was “running on adrenaline” as evening began to fall in the Hamptons.

Upon Clark’s final putt, which sealed the victory by a single shot over second-place finisher Sam Burns, several members of his group of friends and family rushed out onto the 18th green to congratulate him. After numerous hearty hugs and hand slaps, Clark turned around to see his father approaching from a different direction.

The surprised champion hustled over to his dad and the two engaged in a long embrace.

“I’m so proud of you,” Randall said.

“Thank you, pops,” Wyndham responded. “I’m glad you could be here.”

Wyndham Clark Dedicated Foundation to Mother After Winning 1st U.S. Open Title in 2023

Clark’s mother, Lise Clark, died of cancer in August 2013 — a battle she began fighting in 1997.

Shortly before she passed, Lise passed along an important message to her son.

“Hey, play big,” she said, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “Play for something bigger than yourself.”

Following his first U.S. Open win at Los Angeles Country Club back in 2023, Clark started a foundation he entitled “Play Big.”

Randall has recently dealt with health issues of his own. Approximately two years ago, he underwent open-heart surgery just before turning 70 years old. Randall’s recent health concerns likely made his surprise presence on the 18th green at Shinnecock all the more meaningful to his son, as the two celebrated Wyndham’s second major championship.

Wyndham Clark Held on to Victory Across Brutal Back 9 at U.S. Open

After bogeying the 17th hole to fall to minus-4, just one stroke ahead of Burns who was already in the clubhouse with a minus-three score across the 72-hole tournament, Clark put his drive in the first cut of the rough off the 18th tee.

His second shot was a nine iron into the par-four 18th hole, which Clark reacted to with disdain immediately after contact, thinking he had come up short.

However, the ball carried onto the green and left him two putts from approximately 60 feet away to win his second major championship. Clark rolled up a perfect lag putt to within inches of the cup, removing all of the drama from the final tap-in stroke that made him a U.S. Open champion once again.

Clark is now one of just 10 players to capture two U.S. Open titles within a four-year span over the past century. The tournament itself is 126 years old.