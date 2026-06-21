Wyndham Clark Wife Question Intensifies Amid US Open Surge

Wyndham Clark’s win at the US Open has fans wondering if the golfer has a wife. Clark is not married but just recently announced a new relationship with girlfriend Emily Tanner.

The golfer revealed his new love interest during Masters week at Augusta National in April. Tanner was Clark’s caddie at Augusta National for the Masters Par 3 Tournament as the new couple went viral amid the news.

Clark’s girlfriend is the founder of Over Social Agency, described as a “full-service influencer marketing agency.” Tanner is a popular social media follow with more than 700,000 Instagram followers.

“I was in college. It was my sophomore year. A photographer reached out to me and was, like, ‘Hey, you have a good look. Let’s just try shooting,'” Tanner explained to Click On Detroit during a 2018 interview. “So, I actually just did a couple-hour shoot and I loved the photos.

“… When you are an actual influencer, you have to keep up with your likes and all that. And it gets exhausting. So even if I post a picture that I really, really like, if other people don’t like it, I will have to take it down.”

Wyndham Clark Won 2nd Major at 2026 US Open

The couple may not be married, but Tanner has become a regular at PGA Tour events. Tanner enjoys giving fans a behind the scenes look at the weekly life on the PGA Tour.

As for Clark, the golfer celebrated his second major win by hugging Tanner after securing another US Open trophy. Clark believes he has matured as both a person and golfer since winning his first major in 2023.

“Yeah, I would say I’m definitely a lot more confident and believe I can do it,” Clark told reporters on June 20. “I’d say in ’23 there was still doubts. Not necessarily doubts, but I hadn’t done it, so there was a lot of unknown. Now that I have done it, I know I can do it, and I can do it again.

“So I’ll definitely lean on that experience and other experiences from when I’ve won that, hey, I can break through and do this again.”

Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily Tanner, Jokingly Called Golfer a ‘Gushy Boy’ Amid New Relationship

Tanner was likely hoping to celebrate Clark’s second major win at the U.S. Open. Clark’s girlfriend has been posting a daily vlog throughout the US Open showcasing her different outfits and life away from the course.

Tanner also recently posted a video compilation of Clark attempting to find her in the crowd at various times during a recent PGA tournament.

“Love this trend,” Tanner said in a June 7, Instagram post. “Just a gushy boy & many many more not captured 🥹🤍.”

Wyndham Clark Became 9th Wire to Wire US Open Champion

Clark explained his outlook heading into the final round of the US Open with the lead. The golfer got off to a hot start at Shinnecok Hills and was atop the leaderboard after every round.

Clark became just the ninth wire to wire US Open winner.

“But yeah, if I can go out there and try to hit a lot of fairways, it would be a dream to hit 18 greens,” Clark explained. “That would be — that’s kind of my goal is to just get as many looks as I can with how I’m putting, and hopefully I’m hoisting the trophy tomorrow.”