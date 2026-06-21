Wyndham Clark’s Caddie David Pelekoudas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Pelekoudas is the caddie helping Wyndham Clark chase a second U.S. Open title as the 2026 championship heads into its final round. Since joining Clark’s team earlier this year, Pelekoudas has been part of a resurgence that has put the former U.S. Open champion back in position to win another major. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Wyndham Clark Turned to David Pelekoudas After a Split With His Longtime Caddie

Clark worked with former professional golfer John Ellis throughout the biggest moments of his career, including his breakthrough victory at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and his first major title at the 2023 U.S. Open.

However, the partnership ended in March 2026 following a difficult stretch of results.

Speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio’s “Gravy & The Sleeze with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz,” Ellis explained the decision.

“When things aren’t going great and I care more about, you know, Wyndham and I’s friendship, you know, we’re friends before business, and things just weren’t right,” Ellis said.

“Something had to give and it felt like it was just time maybe, you know, a different voice for both of us would help.”

Shortly afterward, Clark turned to Pelekoudas full-time.

2. David Pelekoudas Already Had Experience Working With Wyndham Clark

Pelekoudas wasn’t a completely new face when Clark made the change.

The caddie previously filled in for Ellis during the first two rounds of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational after Ellis was sidelined with a fever.

The temporary arrangement proved successful.

Clark remained near the top of the leaderboard during those opening rounds, giving both player and caddie confidence in their ability to work together.

That experience helped pave the way for a permanent partnership when Clark decided to make a change in 2026.

3. David Pelekoudas Has Worked With Several PGA Tour Players

Before joining Clark, Pelekoudas built an extensive resume on professional golf tours.

He has carried the bag for players including Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore, Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler, Shawn Stefani, Jonathan Byrd, Marty Dou and Blayne Barber.

His reputation around professional golf earned him the nickname “Big Wave Dave.”

While his current role alongside Clark has generated the most attention, Pelekoudas spent years building relationships throughout the game before arriving on one of golf’s biggest stages.

4. Wyndham Clark’s Caddie Played College Golf at Pepperdine

Pelekoudas grew up in Newport Beach, California, and didn’t start playing golf until age 16.

Despite the late start, he developed into a collegiate golfer.

After attending Orange Coast College during the 2012-13 academic year, he transferred to Pepperdine University, where he earned a degree in Sports Administration.

He also competed for Pepperdine’s NCAA men’s golf team from 2014 through 2016.

One of his favorite memories came during his junior year when Pepperdine captured the West Coast Conference Championship.

That experience gave him firsthand knowledge of competitive golf before he transitioned to caddying full-time.

5. The Clark-Pelekoudas Partnership Has Produced Immediate Results

The results since the partnership began have been difficult to ignore.

While Clark missed the cut at the 2026 PGA Championship, he quickly rebounded with a victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

He followed that performance with a solo third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament and a tie for 11th at the RBC Canadian Open.

Now, the pair find themselves in position for an even bigger accomplishment.

Clark enters the final round of the U.S. Open at seven-under par with a commanding lead over the field at Shinnecock Hills.

If he finishes the job Sunday, Pelekoudas will add a major championship victory to a partnership that is only a few months old.