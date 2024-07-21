Xander Schauffele’s Wife Maya Sends Priceless Message During Epic Run

What a run Xander Schauffele has had in 2024, and his wife Maya (Lowe) Schauffele has been enjoying the ride with the golfer. Xander won the PGA Championship and is in contention to win The Open Championship.

The golfer headed into the season without a major win, and could secure two by the end of the year. After Xander won the PGA Championship, Maya took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of the celebration. Some of the footage showed Xander along with friends and family drinking champagne out of the giant trophy.

“It all felt like a dream. 🏆So proud of @xanderschauffele 👏🏼,” Maya noted in the May 20, 2024, Instagram post. “We laughed, we cried, and we most certainly drank!🍾.”

The NBC broadcast revealed that his dad Stefan Schauffele was not in attendance at the PGA Championship, but has been at The Open Championship creating a potential memorable moment. Here’s a look at Maya’s video post that has golf fans buzzing.



Xander Schauffele on Experience Winning a Major: ‘I Imagine It’s Not Going to Hurt Me’

Xander now has the advantage of heading into majors knowing he has what it takes to win. The surging golfer admitted that it could help him finish out The Open Championship.

“I’d have to take a guess, but I imagine it’s not going to hurt me,” Xander told reporters on July 21. “If I’m in that spot with a few holes to play, I think I can maybe lean on that.

“It’s just such a different style of golf. It’s such a different tournament. That’s the great thing about these majors is they’re very different, and it’s an honour to try to win them.”

Xander Schauffele & Wife Maya Enjoy Traveling Together

The couple enjoys life away from golf as well. Xander and Maya put on charity Fore Pups event in 2023 with some of the proceeds aimed at helping to rebuild Maui.

The couple also enjoys traveling when Xander is not on the course. Back in 2023, Maya reflected on a memorable trip to Hawaii with Xander.

“I am so grateful to be by the ocean again this time of the year,” Lowe noted in the January 1, 2023 Instagram post. “The first photo was taken earlier today and the second was taken when Xander proposed two years ago. The ocean is our happy place.💙 Cheers to 2023! Wishing everyone a beautiful start to the new year.✨”