Packers Urged to Add $10 Million Lineman, Former All-Pro

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been shaky and injury-prone this season, which makes clear what one the franchise’s primary goals should be ahead of the trade deadline.
Dealing for depth on the O-line could be pricey with some other teams potentially in the mix for the top names, including the spend-happy Cleveland Browns. Another, less expensive pathway for Green Bay is to examine the options remaining in free agency, such as offensive guard Andrew Norwell.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pitched Norwell as one of a handful of free agents the Packers “must pursue” after starting the year 2-3.
Getting the most out of this offense and giving Jordan Love the opportunity to grow means putting the best offensive line possible on the field every week.
Andrew Norwell could help in that regard. The 6’6″, 310-pounder is versatile and played 1,121 snaps with the [Washington] Commanders last season, logging 16 starts.
In his prime, Norwell was an All-Pro guard. He’s not a mauler in the run game, but has traditionally been a strong pass blocker. That would put some pressure on Jon Runyan Jr. to up his game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Runyan has been the 53rd-best tackle out of 79 players who have seen enough snaps to qualify at the position. PFF also ranked Runyan as the Packers’ worst-performing offensive lineman through five games, save for fellow guard Royce Newman.
Andrew Norwell Can Offer Packers Proven Talent, Value on O-Line
Norwell has spent nine seasons in the NFL, starting 127 of the 128 games he has played. The guard joined the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2014 and almost immediately became a crucial part of the offensive line.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million deal in 2018. He joined Washington last season on a two-year, $10 million contract. The Commanders released Norwell in late July and he has remained a free agent since.
Norwell represents significant value over the final two-thirds of the season as a starting-caliber lineman who a team can sign at a reasonable price. And as opposed to other options on the trade block, the Packers won’t need to give up an asset to acquire him. If Green Bay is serious about adding quality depth to its offensive line on a budget, the team should call Norwell sooner than later.
Packers O-Line Marred by Injury This Season
Green Bay’s offensive line has been ravaged by injury this season, which makes an addition like Norwell all the more important.
Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari played just one game before lingering knee issues sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Two-time Pro-Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins also sat for several games with a leg injury of his own.
Ballentine pointed out that Runyan and Josh Myers are the only two members of the Green Bay offensive line who have yet to miss a snap just five games into the 2023 campaign.