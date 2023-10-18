Packers Urged to Add $10 Million Lineman, Former All-Pro

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been shaky and injury-prone this season, which makes clear what one the franchise’s primary goals should be ahead of the trade deadline.

Dealing for depth on the O-line could be pricey with some other teams potentially in the mix for the top names, including the spend-happy Cleveland Browns. Another, less expensive pathway for Green Bay is to examine the options remaining in free agency, such as offensive guard Andrew Norwell.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pitched Norwell as one of a handful of free agents the Packers “must pursue” after starting the year 2-3.

Getting the most out of this offense and giving Jordan Love the opportunity to grow means putting the best offensive line possible on the field every week. Andrew Norwell could help in that regard. The 6’6″, 310-pounder is versatile and played 1,121 snaps with the [Washington] Commanders last season, logging 16 starts. In his prime, Norwell was an All-Pro guard. He’s not a mauler in the run game, but has traditionally been a strong pass blocker. That would put some pressure on Jon Runyan Jr. to up his game. According to Pro Football Focus, Runyan has been the 53rd-best tackle out of 79 players who have seen enough snaps to qualify at the position. PFF also ranked Runyan as the Packers’ worst-performing offensive lineman through five games, save for fellow guard Royce Newman.