Packers Trade Pitch Nets $61 Million WR, Adds Vet for QB Love

The Green Bay Packers aren’t going to replace Jordan Love this season save for an injury, so the team might as well get him some help ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Green Bay has an impressive roster of skill-position players, but they are the youngest collective group in the league and have made their share of rookie mistakes this season. The Packers have struggled to score, or even push the ball down the field in the passing game, since Week 2. The most logical path to relevancy down the stretch then is to add some talent who can spark the offense and help Love develop more confidence.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Friday, October 27, suggested that the best option in this regard is Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos just bested the Packers last weekend but are still 2-5 and one of the league’s most likely sellers ahead of the October 31 deadline.

The Green Bay Packers have lost three straight games, and it’s becoming clear that they probably aren’t going to contend in 2023. Their sole focus should be on developing and evaluating quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers should see if Denver is willing to trade one of its receivers, specifically Courtland Sutton. While Sutton may not have the upside of a true No. 1 receiver, he does have one 1,100-yard season on his resumé, and he’s an extremely reliable option. This season, he’s provided a passer rating of 125.2 when targeted. Sutton’s dependability could have a huge impact on Love’s development.