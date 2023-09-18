Packers’ $84 Million Man Jaire Alexander Sounds off Blown Interception

It’s not the reason that the Packers lost Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Atlanta, not by a longshot. But it is emblematic of the kind of day it was for Green Bay, one in which much went their way but there were just too many missed opportunities throughout.

The final score, of course, was 25-24, with the Falcons winning the Week 2 matchup. But the story was the 24-12 lead the Packers took into the fourth quarter, and the many chances the team had to carry a bigger lead into the final period.

None was than the second-quarter pass that went from Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder to … well, to Jaire Alexander, really. Drake London was the intended receiver on a fourth-and-4 play from the Packers’ 41-yard line, but Alexander merely took one step forward and the ball was laid out into his chest.

But Alexander could not hang on and dropped the ball.

“Man, I don’t know,” Alexander said after the game. “Just didn’t catch it. I didn’t even see him throw it. I didn’t see him, but I seen the ball and it was — I should’ve caught it.”

Jaire Alexander dropped a would be pick 6.. that never happens 😭 I’ll take the stop on 4th down tho 🧀pic.twitter.com/DfuSb9QF0f — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) September 17, 2023

Rough Day for Record-Setting CB

While Alexander’s would-be interception surely would have given the Packers a crack at a score, it probably was not the sure pick-6 some seemed to think—he still would have had to beat running back Tyler Allgeier in the open field. The play did come on a fourth-down play for the Packers, so they got the ball back anyway, and managed a field goal on the ensuing drive, staking Green Bay to a 10-3 lead.

Pick-6 or no, the whole thing was indicative of the kind of day that Alexander had.

Alexander was frequently lined up on star Falcons receiver Drake London, and London managed a game-high 67 yards on six receptions, with seven targets. London caught a diving touchdown in the first half, and beat Alexander on that play.

"I always want to be perfect, I always want to be the best, but I didn't display that today so yep a little frustrated but nobody's perfect."#Packers Jaire Alexander pic.twitter.com/Cs6rqQehcw — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) September 17, 2023

“I always want to be perfect and I always want to be the best,” Alexander said. “And I didn’t display that today. Yup, I am a little frustrated. But, nobody’s perfect.”

But then, Alexander is paid to be pretty close to perfect, having signed a record four-year, $84 million contract with Green Bay in 2022. It’s the biggest signing bonus ($30 million) ever given to a cornerback, and also the biggest deal for a corner on a per-year basis, per Spotrac.

Packers Lament Missed Opportunity

Alexander said the difficult part of the missed INT is that he probably won’t let it go all that easily. “I’m kicking myself for the next day or two,” Alexander said.

Then again, the Packers will be doing the same. This was a very winnable game, against another potential NFC playoff team, on the road. It can be said, for sure, that the Packers are young and still growing. But they can be young and still growing and 2-0, as well.

“I thought for sure we had it in the bag,” Alexander said, echoing the sentiment of most Packers fans. “I thought their momentum was down a couple times, but hats off to ’em. They played hard.”