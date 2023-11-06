Packers Cut Ties With Former 1,000-Yard Rusher After Rams Win

The Green Bay Packers are cutting ties with former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson after Aaron Jones returned to a full workload for them in Week 9’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers released Robinson from their practice squad on Monday following their 20-3 win over the Rams. They had originally signed him on October 17 to take the place of Patrick Taylor as the fourth running back in their rotation, but he did not receive an elevation opportunity prior to his release.

Robinson — who turned 25 in August — offered an intriguing possibility for the Packers’ backfield while doubts persisted about Jones’ health. He had rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as an undrafted rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and caught 80 passes over his first two NFL seasons. Injuries, however, have since derailed his career and left him bouncing between teams, the Packers being his fifth.

Robinson might have gotten more time to develop with the Packers if not for the improvement of Jones’ health. Jones — a 2020 Pro Bowler — injured his hamstring during Week 1’s win over Chicago and missed three of the next four games for the Packers. Against the Rams on Sunday, though, he received his biggest workload of the 2023 season, carrying the ball 20 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers will now have an open spot to fill on their 16-man practice squad.

Aaron Jones Feels ‘Close’ to 100% Again for Packers

Jones started to look more like his old self in Sunday’s romp of the Rams. He did not have a single run over 10 yards, but he chipped away at L.A.’s defense with steady touches out of the backfield. He also caught four of his season-high six targets in the passing game, gaining an additional 23 yards to help the Packers get back on track.

By no means is Jones playing flawless football. He fumbled for the second time in as many games and understands he needs to do a better job of holding onto the ball. But in terms of his health, Jones felt closer to full strength than he has since September 10.

“It’s the best I’ve felt coming into this game,” Jones said in Sunday’s postgame. “I wasn’t at 100, but it felt like I was close, so hopefully next week I’m at 100. You know, just keep running that ball, hold onto it and finish fighting forward and help my team and be that spark.”

Aaron Jones Moves to No. 7 on Packers’ All-Time TD List

Jones also further solidified himself as one of the all-time greats for the Packers with his performance against the Rams. When he breached the end zone on a three-yard run in the second quarter, he scored the 63rd touchdown of his NFL career, moving him past Paul Hornung (62) and Donald Driver (62) to No. 7 on the all-time scoring list.

There is no telling where Jones’ future with the Packers might go following the 2023 season, but he will still have an opportunity to move farther up the list over the final eight games of the year. He needs just four more touchdowns to pass Sterling Sharpe (66) at No. 6. Seven more would put him past both Ahman Green (68) and Jordy Nelson (69). He could even pass Davante Adams (73) at No. 3 on the all-time list; although, he would need 11 total touchdowns in eight games to achieve that feat.

Either way, Jones and his triumphant running will not soon be forgotten in Green Bay, even if an injury-hampered 2023 season could mark the end of his time as a Packer.