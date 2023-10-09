Packers Pass-Catcher Named Top Hit of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have a bright future after drafting exceptionally well at the skill positions over the past couple of years.

Among the players the Packers have brought in is wide receiver Jayden Reed, drafted out of Michigan State in the second round in 2023 (No. 50 overall). Through four games, including three starts, Reed has hauled in 12 catches for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report contended on Saturday, October 7, that Reed is among the biggest hits of the most recent draft class.

“Currently tied for the league lead in touchdown catches among rookie wideouts, [Reed has] already been aligned both outside and in the slot and has also returned kicks and punts,” Fowler wrote. “Green Bay’s wideouts room is as young as any in the NFL, but Reed has become a key cog within an offense led by quarterback Jordan Love.”

Jayden Reed Learning on Job as Starter in Packers’ Young WR Room

Reed followed in the footsteps of WR1 Christian Watson, who Green Bay selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 34 overall). The Packers also selected wideouts Romeo Doubs in the fourth-round last year and Samori Toure in the seventh-round. Doubs is a starter and Toure has been a solid reserve in the position group across two seasons.

The Packers replenished the tight end position by drafting Luke Musgrave eight spots ahead of Reed (No. 42 overall) and Tucker Kraft 28 picks behind him (No. 78 overall). Green Bay also added receiver Dontayvion Wicks in the fifth round.

The end result is one of the youngest groups of pass-catchers in league history, which has necessitated that Reed learn on the job. A hamstring injury that kept Watson sidelined for the first three weeks of the season has resulted in even more work for the rookie starter, as Love has targeted Reed 25 times through four games this season.

Christian Watson’s Injury Contributing Factor to Packers’ Inconsistent Start

Green Bay’s passing game got off to a hot start, as Love threw for 6 touchdowns and zero interceptions during the team’s first two games combined, leading the offense to an average of 31 points per game.

Over the two contests that followed, the QB threw for 2 TDs compared to 3 interceptions and the Packers managed just 19 points per outing.

Watson returned from his hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, though he caught just 2 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in that game. Watson was among the most explosive players in the NFL as a rookie, tallying 691 total yards from scrimmage and 9 total touchdowns in 14 games played.

Reintegrating Watson into the offense alongside Reed and Doubs will be crucial to the young Green Bay passing attack as the year presses on and the Packers hope to contend for a playoff spot in the top-heavy NFC.