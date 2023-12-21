Embattled Packers DC Joe Barry Breaks Silence on Firing Rumors

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his unit have endured a rough couple of weeks, which the beleaguered coach acknowledged on Thursday, December 21.

Barry met with reporters Thursday afternoon fresh off a two-game losing streak, during which his defense was bullied on the ground by the New York Giants and scorched through the air by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This week was particularly hard on me, hard on my family. But this is the NFL. This is what you sign up for,” Barry said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We deal with it. We had a bad game. I have to be better for our guys. I put that on me, anytime we don’t play well.”

Barry went on to chalk up part of the Packers’ problems on defense to a lack of communication, for which he also assumed responsibility.

“When things aren’t proper, it’s my job to get it right,” Barry said, per Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “You’d think at this point things would be running smoothly.”

Matt LaFleur Commits to Joe Barry as Packers DC, For Now

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also spoke about communication issues when explaining why he has chosen to stick with Barry despite intense scrutiny and calls for the DC’s job stretching back two years.

“If I thought [firing Barry] was the best solution today, then we’d make that decision,” LaFleur said during a press conference on December 18. “But when you’re having basic communication problems and you’re supposed to be in a certain coverage or a certain rotation and we’re not getting that communication — that’s what’s so disappointing to me, is the fact that it was poor communication. And it always starts with [the coaching staff].”

LaFleur’s explanation implicates himself along with Barry and clearly extends to the players on the field. Green Bay’s defense has struggled at all levels over the past two weeks, first surrendering 209 rushing yards to the Giants and then allowing Bucs QB Baker Mayfield to become the first visiting signal-caller and second quarterback ever (Aaron Rodgers) t0 record a perfect rating of 158.3 during a game at Lambeau Field.

Barry is on his third stint as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He served as DC for the Detroit Lions for two years between 2007-08 and for the Washington Commanders for two years from 2015-16.

Matt LaFleur Faces Job Security Issues in Green Bay

LaFleur was also on the hot seat earlier this year, though his job security was tied to an abysmal stretch for the offense through the latter portion of the first half of the season.

The Green Bay offense and quarterback Jordan Love got back on track following five losses in six games, which included a four-game losing streak. The Packers put together three consecutive victories to climb back to 6-6 and reassert themselves in the NFC playoff race. However, the last two losses to New York and Tampa Bay have left Green Bay on the outside looking in with three games to play.

It is hard to envision LaFleur sticking with Barry in 2024 after all the pressure both men have faced from fans and media alike. As far as LaFleur is concerned, the final three games of the year may loom large in regards to his future employment.

The Packers finish the season with road contests against the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings as well as a home game against the Chicago Bears.