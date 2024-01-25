$4 Million Defensive Back Named Free Agent Packers ‘Can’t Afford to Lose’

The Green Bay Packers are going to field a new- look defense in 2024, and not just because of former defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s firing.

Seven different Packers defenders are set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins in March, including five defensive backs.

Pro Football Focus lists one of those secondary players, cornerback Keisean Nixon, as the free agent the Packers cannot afford to lose this offseason.

“The Packers also have former first-round pick Darnell Savage up for a new deal,” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “And their safety room is arguably the least talented unit in the NFL. Nixon took on a role as the starting nickel cornerback in addition to his special teams prowess as a return man and held up fairly well this season.

“Nixon’s 31 defensive stops were the sixth most among cornerbacks in 2023, and he averaged 27.5 yards per kick return with a long of 73 after averaging 28.8 in 2022 with a 105-yard touchdown scamper.”

Nixon made an immediate impact on the Packers’ secondary since arriving prior to the 2022 campaign, producing 103 total tackles with two interceptions over that span, in addition to his contributions in the return game.

After signing a one-year contract worth $4 million prior to the 2023 season, Nixon is set to become an unrestricted free agent this spring, and his versatility both on special teams and on defense could create a strong market for the 26-year-old.

Packers’ Secondary Could be in Flux

Nixon is far from the only defensive back that the Packers will need to try to retain this offseason.

While Nixon started every game this past season, and was one of the Packers’ most consistent players both in the secondary and special teams, it’s the players around him that Green Bay is also going to have to make some difficult decisions on.

Corey Ballentine, who emerged as a consistent starting cornerback, along with safety Darnell Savage could also prove to be top priorities for the Packers to try to retain. Meanwhile, safeties Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford are also set to hit the open market.

Then there’s the possibility that Jaire Alexander might have played his final game in a Packers uniform, if Green Bay decides to take a significant cap hit to trade the veteran cornerback.

General manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur, and the Packers’ next defensive coordinator will have the chance to remake the secondary this offseason.

Can Green Bay Afford to Keep the Secondary Together?

The Packers’ difficult decisions on defense are compounded by the fact that Gutekunst and Co. will likely have limited spending flexibility this offseason.

Ahead of free agency, Green Bay is projected to have just $4.8 million in cap space, which represents the 10th lowest total in the entire league. That’s the figure the Packers have prior to allocating cap space to the incoming draft class.

What the Packers’ roster looks like when free agency begins on March 13 could look dramatically different than it does from the team that walked off the field in San Francisco after the NFC Divisional Round, and different still after some moves made to create needed cap space for when the market opens.