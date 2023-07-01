Packers $15.9 Million Star Playing for Massive Deal in ‘Prove-It’ Year

The Green Bay Packers are replete with young talent but absent many bonafide NFL stars, though a former first-round pick is poised to make that leap this season.

Rashan Gary was well on his way to a breakout campaign and a nine-figure contract extension last year before tearing his ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Already locked in with Green Bay through the upcoming season after the team picked up his fifth-year option in April 2022, Gary will earn $10.9 million this year after playing out his initial four-year rookie deal, which was valued at $15.9 million total.

At the time of his injury roughly halfway through last season, Gary was firmly inside the top-10 of the NFL’s three big pass-rushing statistical categories, having amassed 17 quarterback pressures, 12 QB hits and six sacks, per Pro Football Reference. The ACL tear interrupted the impressive upward trajectory Gary had established over the course of his career, though it could ultimately prove merely a blip on the radar if he can return to form in 2023.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Friday, June 30, named Gary the Packers’ “most promising building block” heading into next season, with the caveat that the outside linebacker proves himself fully rehabilitated.

“Finishing out the season healthy at that pace would have likely already led to Gary’s first Pro-Bowl nod and a hefty contract extension. For now, Gary is still waiting on both,” Ballentine wrote. “While most of the players on this list have yet to quite prove they can be building blocks on the field, Gary has shown it. He just has to prove that he’s still that player after a major injury.”

Packers Have Major Salary Cap Incentive to Extend Rashan Gary This Year

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on June 15 that Gary is facing something of a prove-it year, despite having thoroughly proved his pass-rushing prowess across his first three and a half NFL campaigns, prior to sustaining the knee injury.

“Gary was looking at a massive payday before he tore the ACL,” Demovsky wrote. “That’s now on hold until the Packers are sure Gary can come back as the same player.”

Green Bay has significant incentive to see Gary to succeed in 2023, even beyond solidifying one edge of the defense for years to come.

The Packers had just shy of $14.3 million in salary cap space at their disposal as of Friday. If Gary can prove his health isn’t a long-term concern, he could earn an extension around the time the season begins or, perhaps, shortly after. The timing of that extension will afford the franchise considerable cap relief this season and allow for the addition of more talent to bolster a young roster in transition following the departure of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The Packers wouldn’t mind lowering [Gary’s] $10.892 million cap number based on his fifth-year option, and a contract extension would do that,” Demovsky wrote. “Don’t be surprised if that gets done as soon as the Packers know he has recovered from his knee injury, possibly by the start of the regular season.”

Packers Positioned to Field Formidable Pass-Rush Trio in 2023

When healthy, Gary will rejoin fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith, who led the defense with 8.5 sacks last season. He also tallied 27 quarterback pressures and 20 QB hits.

The 30-year-old Smith signed a four-year $52 million extension in March 2022. Gary’s deal could be twice that number, or even more, if he returns to his pre-injury form this year. Spotrac projects Gary’s market value at $26 million annually over a four-year contract ($104.2 million in total). He will turn 26 years old in December.

Green Bay also used its top draft pick in 2023 (No. 13 overall) to draft versatile edge defender Lukas Van Ness out of the University of Iowa. Van Ness, who will play his first NFL season at the age of 22, tallied 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks across 26 games over his final two years in college, per Sports Reference. He has already signed a four-year rookie contract worth just shy of $17.4 million.

A $100 million deal for Gary will see the Packers invest at least $170 million in total on their top three pass rushers, two of whom will be in their early- and mid-20s, respectively. While Smith may only be part of the team’s immediate future, Gary and Van Ness could set the edge in Green Bay for the next five years and beyond if all goes according to plan.