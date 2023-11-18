Packers $96 Million Star Suffers Injury in Friday’s Practice

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur offered some new and disconcerting injury news ahead of the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

Rashan Gary is questionable for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field after suffering a shoulder injury during practice on Friday, November 17.

Play

“Unfortunately there was a little mishap at practice, and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday,” LaFleur said. “I would say it’s not major, obviously, with him being questionable, but we’ll see. I should say [it’s] not anything long-term that we’re concerned about.”

Packers May Be Without Several Defensive Starters Against Chargers, Including Rashan Gary

Gary will be a major loss to Green Bay’s defense if he is unable to play against L.A., as that side of the ball is already significantly hampered by injury.

LaFleur also noted Friday that cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) are both questionable Sunday, while safety Rudy Ford is doubtful with a biceps issue. Ford did not practice all week, while both Alexander and Walker were limited participants on Thursday and Friday, per the team’s official injury report.

The Chargers (4-5) are a beatable enough team, though their greatest strength is an explosive pass attack led by quarterback Justin Herbert. With three other defensive starters potentially out, including two members of the Packers’ secondary, pressuring Herbert will be paramount if Green Bay hopes to keep the Chargers’ final scoreboard figure a manageable one. Safety Darnell Savage is also on the injured reserve list (IR) with a calf issue and won’t be back in the lineup for at least another week.

Gary is a potentially expensive loss for the Packers to endure after he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension on October 30. The pass-rushing specialist has produced 16 pressures, 11 QB hits, 4.5 sacks and a pass breakup through nine games this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Packers Facing Make-or-Break Stretch of Schedule

The Packers (3-6) are facing a tough stretch of schedule, with a road game against the Detroit Lions set for Thanksgiving Day before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3. However, the slate of opponents eases off after that.

If Green Bay can win two of the next three, the team need not abandon playoff hopes, regardless of how slim they appear now. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Packers should win around seven games and have just a 9% chance to make the postseason. But that math should improve with each win in the coming weeks.

The Packers began last season 4-8 before reeling off four consecutive victories, which put the team in a position to make the playoffs by defeating the Lions in the final regular season game of the year. Green Bay ultimately fell five points shy of its goal, but many of the players who led that late-season charge remain on the roster.

The major difference is that four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was playing quarterback in 2022, while the struggling Jordan Love is under center now and will presumably remain there for the rest of the year barring injury.