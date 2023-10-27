Packers Trade Proposal Nets Team $118 Million Starting QB

The Green Bay Packers have branded 2023 and beyond the era of Jordan Love, but his status as the team’s starting quarterback is only a certainty in the immediate future.
Love began the year hot, throwing for 3 touchdowns in each of his first two games. In the four outings since, the QB has tossed just 4 TDs compared to 7 INTs, while the Packers have suffered three losses. Green Bay’s playoff chances aren’t great at 2-4, and the first questions about Love’s job security are beginning to arise.
The Packers probably won’t replace Love during his first season as a starter while playing with the youngest set of skill-position players in the NFL. But with rookie Sean Clifford serving as the backup, Green Bay has reason to consider a veteran add to the position group.
The most likely path to a new signal-caller resides in the form of free agency during the 2024 offseason, but an impending free agent like Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans could be an option ahead of the league’s October 31 trade deadline if the Packers are motivated enough to make a deal now.
Packers Can Target Ryan Tannehill at Trade Deadline or in Free Agency
The Bleacher Report NFL Staff on Monday, October 23, authored an argument for the Packers to pursue Tannehill next spring.
If [the Packers] want to ensure they can remain competitive in the playoff hunt next season, they should take a page out of the 2019 Titans’ playbook and bring on Tannehill as a backup/potential second starter if Love doesn’t improve.
Also, Tannehill has been successful in a similar offense seeing as Arthur Smith —who helped revive the quarterback’s career in Tennessee — was the Titans’ tight ends coach when Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in 2018.
Tannehill is playing the final season of a four-year, $118 million extension with the Titans in 2023 and should be considerably more affordable in 2024 and beyond. He is unlikely to return to Tennessee, after the team selected quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis in the last two NFL Drafts, respectively.
Tannehill, a one-time Pro Bowler (2019), led the Titans to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons (2019-2022). He owns a record of 80-69 as an NFL starter, with nearly 34,000 passing yards and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 214-to-114, per Pro Football Reference.
Packers Have Not Gone All-In on Jordan Love
As high as Green Bay’s front office has been on Love publicly, the team’s actions have spoken louder than its words.
The Packers chose not to pick up Love’s $20 million fifth-year option last offseason. Instead, the franchise negotiated a discount deal of $13.5 million for one season, which keeps the former first-round pick under contract through only 2024.
Green Bay’s reticence has proven itself wisdom after the Packers offense has mustered an average of just 17 points per game over the previous four contests. Love will get his shot to run the team and keep his job over the next 11 weeks. But if he doesn’t prove himself by then, things will start to heat up under center in Green Bay. And if the Packers want to give the burners a kickstart, they can consider dealing for Tannehill over the next several days.
Give Clifford a shot