Packers Trade Proposal Nets Team $118 Million Starting QB

The Green Bay Packers have branded 2023 and beyond the era of Jordan Love, but his status as the team’s starting quarterback is only a certainty in the immediate future.

Love began the year hot, throwing for 3 touchdowns in each of his first two games. In the four outings since, the QB has tossed just 4 TDs compared to 7 INTs, while the Packers have suffered three losses. Green Bay’s playoff chances aren’t great at 2-4, and the first questions about Love’s job security are beginning to arise.

The Packers probably won’t replace Love during his first season as a starter while playing with the youngest set of skill-position players in the NFL. But with rookie Sean Clifford serving as the backup, Green Bay has reason to consider a veteran add to the position group.

The most likely path to a new signal-caller resides in the form of free agency during the 2024 offseason, but an impending free agent like Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans could be an option ahead of the league’s October 31 trade deadline if the Packers are motivated enough to make a deal now.

Packers Can Target Ryan Tannehill at Trade Deadline or in Free Agency The Bleacher Report NFL Staff on Monday, October 23, authored an argument for the Packers to pursue Tannehill next spring.

If [the Packers] want to ensure they can remain competitive in the playoff hunt next season, they should take a page out of the 2019 Titans’ playbook and bring on Tannehill as a backup/potential second starter if Love doesn’t improve. Also, Tannehill has been successful in a similar offense seeing as Arthur Smith —who helped revive the quarterback’s career in Tennessee — was the Titans’ tight ends coach when Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in 2018.