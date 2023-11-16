Packers Urged to Cut Ties with Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have an influx of young talent on offense, but it may soon be time to swap out one of those players for a veteran presence.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, November 15, suggested that the Packers part ways with wide receiver Samori Toure next offseason in favor of clearing a roster spot for another, potentially more impactful player.
The former seventh-round pick should be applauded for finding a way to make the team in each of the past two seasons, but it’s becoming clear that the Packers have other young receivers who are worth investing in.
What the Packers need is a veteran who can come in and provide a spark for the passing game. There isn’t much money to be gained from cutting Toure, but it’s just about $1 million and they would have an open spot for a receiver on the active roster.
Between Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, the Packers really don’t have a need for keeping Toure on the roster.
Ballentine also pointed out that Toure’s snap counts have been low and inconsistent in 2023. The wideout played 16% of the team’s offensive snaps across 11 games last year and has seen just 23% of the possible snaps in seven appearances this season, per Pro Football Reference.
Toure has caught 10 total passes in 18 games played, including two starts. He has gained 144 receiving yards and scored one touchdown.
Jordan Love Struggling When Throwing to Christian Watson
Quarterback Jordan Love started off the season hot with 6 touchdown passes in the first two games, though he has struggled mightily since.
Love has completed just 58.7% of his 300 passes, tallying 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across nine games. Five of Love’s 10 picks have come while targeting the team’s most dynamic pass-catcher in second-year wideout Christian Watson, per Paul Bretl of USA Today. Green Bay is 3-6 on the season, just a half-game ahead of the Chicago Bears for last place in the NFC North Division.
It is clear that Love could benefit from a veteran presence in what is the youngest offensive huddle in the NFL this season. The league’s trade market is closed until March and the options remaining in free agency are less than ideal. It also probably doesn’t make much sense for Green Bay to try and get better right now, as more losses will mean a higher draft position in 2024.
Packers Must Improve Offense if Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst Hope to Avoid Hot Seat
The offseason, however, will be a different story. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur got the job in Green Bay because of his offensive prowess and may need to show more progress in 2023 to remain in his position come next season.
General manager Brian Gutekunst could also come under the microscope sooner than later after choosing to trade Davante Adams two offseasons past, deal Aaron Rodgers last offseason and move cornerback Rasul Douglas ahead of this year’s trade deadline.
Green Bay is clearly in a rebuild, but it is also one of the NFL’s most storied franchises and has been a contender for the better part of three decades. Packers Nation won’t abide losing ways for too long, which potentially ties Love’s future with the franchise to those of LaFleur and Gutekunst.