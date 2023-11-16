Packers Urged to Cut Ties with Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have an influx of young talent on offense, but it may soon be time to swap out one of those players for a veteran presence.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, November 15, suggested that the Packers part ways with wide receiver Samori Toure next offseason in favor of clearing a roster spot for another, potentially more impactful player.

The former seventh-round pick should be applauded for finding a way to make the team in each of the past two seasons, but it’s becoming clear that the Packers have other young receivers who are worth investing in. What the Packers need is a veteran who can come in and provide a spark for the passing game. There isn’t much money to be gained from cutting Toure, but it’s just about $1 million and they would have an open spot for a receiver on the active roster. Between Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, the Packers really don’t have a need for keeping Toure on the roster. Ballentine also pointed out that Toure’s snap counts have been low and inconsistent in 2023. The wideout played 16% of the team’s offensive snaps across 11 games last year and has seen just 23% of the possible snaps in seven appearances this season, per Pro Football Reference. Toure has caught 10 total passes in 18 games played, including two starts. He has gained 144 receiving yards and scored one touchdown.