Packers’ X-Factor Revealed for Must-Win Game vs. Bears

The stakes are clear for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Win and in.

If the Packers can take care of business against the division rival Chicago Bears, Green Bay will make a return trip to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and the first postseason berth of quarterback Jordan Love‘s career.

One of the players with a pivotal role in keeping Love upright in Sunday’s must-win showdown is right tackle Zach Tom. Tom was identified as the Packers’ ‘X-factor’ for Sunday’s game by ESPN’s Seth Walder.

“Packers right tackle Zach Tom,” Walder writes. “He’ll be responsible for stopping Bears defensive end Montez Sweat, but his numbers suggest he’s up for the challenge. Tom ranks 18th out of 69 tackles in pass block win rate this season.”

Tom will have is work cut out for him against Sweat, who enters Week 18 with 6.5 sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tom has only allowed two sacks this season with 33 pressures in 631 pass-protection snaps. If Tom holds serve, it could go a long way towards Love repeating his strong performance in the season-opener against the Bears, in which he passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

If Love can replicate his success against the Bears earlier this season, it will go a long way towards the Packers returning to the postseason.

Packers Getting Luke Musgrave Back vs. Bears?

While Tom could prove pivotal to keeping Love upright in the pocket, the 25-year-old quarterback might be getting one of his weapons in the passing game back on the field for Sunday’s contest, as well.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed Thursday that he believes it is “realistic” that rookie tight end Luke Musgrave will be back in action for Week 18.

Musgrave has been sidelined since suffering a lacerated kidney during a November 19 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to getting injured, Musgrave pulled down 33 of his 45 targets for 341 yards with one receiving touchdown .

Given the Packers’ injury crisis at wide receiver entering Sunday’s game against the Bears, Musgrave’s return could give Green Bay’s passing game a boost.

Packers’ Joe Barry Has High Expectations for Jaire Alexander

If the Packers are going to slow Justin Fields’ hot streak and hold serve on Sunday afternoon, the secondary will likely need a big game.

That starts with Jaire Alexander.

Alexander has come under fire in recent weeks, including being suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, amid a wildly inconsistent 2023 campaign. However, embattled Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry believes Alexander can be a difference-maker in Week 18.

“Ja’s been phenomenal this week,” Barry told reporters. “He really has. It’s still Jaire Alexander. When you get him back in the bulding, and back with the potential of the availability, it’s great to have him here and with us and back in the fold.”

The 26-year-old Alexander has appeared in six games for the Packers this season, producing 25 total tackles and breaking up four passes.

But, finally healthy, Alexander could play a pivotal role in keeping Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore under wraps and stymying Fields.