Griezmann Advised to Have ‘Honest’ Talk With Barcelona Boss Koeman

Antoine Griezman has been advised to have an “honest” discussion with Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman if he wants to get his career at the Camp Nou back on track.

The Frenchman is having a tough time at Barcelona and has failed to register a single goal or assist in 2020-21. Griezmann also continues to be played out of position under Koeman and is facing serious competition for a place in the starting XI.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov told Betfair that he understands the Frenchman’s frustration at his current situation but that he needs to talk to his manager and find a solution.

I know about Antoine Griezemann’s issues and can only say I was lucky to never suffer being played in the wrong place. I can understand his frustration, because if you know you are good in one position, then being played elsewhere is very frustrating. His best solution is going to the boss, and having an honest discussion, and making his case. I hope he has done this, and I like him as a player. It can be hard when you are competing with players of such high quality like he does.

Griezmann was left out of Barcelona’s 5-1 Champions League win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday but was not missed as the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

Koeman Plays Down Griezmann Omission

Koeman played down Griezmann’s omission after the game and insisted it did not mean he would not return for the visit of Real Madrid, as reported by Marca.

That he has not played today does not mean that. We will see what happens on Saturday, which is another game. I have the job of going out with the best for each moment. We will see what happens on Saturday, which is another game. I have the job of sending out the best team for each moment. We’ll see if [Ansu Fati] plays. I don’t think about Madrid yet. It will be from tomorrow. We can be very happy with Ansu’s performance.

Yet it’s worth also noting how regularly Griezmann is substituted when he does start for Barcelona. The World Cup winner has played 90 minutes in just 19 of his 46 starts since signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Will Griezmann Start El Clasico?

Barcelona’s performance without Griezmann will have given Koeman plenty to think about ahead of El Clasico. New signing Francisco Trincao took Griezmann’s place in the team and impressed on the right flank.

Meanwhile, there was a debut goal for 17-year-old Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele came off the bench in the second half and scored for the first time in over a year for the Catalan giants.

Koeman is expected to start Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, and Philippe Coutinho against Real Madrid, leaving just one spot up for grabs in the attack.

The Barcelona manager could decide to restore Griezmann to his line-up, but Trincao and Dembele are both serious options to come into the team and would offer real pace and penetration down the flanks.

