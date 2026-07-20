Miami Heat Receive Strong LeBron James Decision Hint From Top Insider

Miami Heat president Pat Riley has made it known he is waiting on another plane. One that has a four-time NBA MVP in it.

We have entered Week 4 of the LeBron James sweepstakes. All teams have made their pitch. The necessary information to make a decision has been collected. The World Cup Final is history.

So, what’s the wait now?

Everyone is hoping this is finally the week James chooses his next team. The mounting momentum around a decision would certainly make one feel that way. So does James truly have a return to Miami in mind?

Miami Heat Remain in Strong Play for LeBron James, But Top Insider Points to a Winner

From the moment James informed the Los Angeles Lakers his time with the franchise had come to an end, Cleveland jumped on everyone’s mind. After all, it only makes sense that James would cap off a momumentally historic 24-year ride with the team that helped him start it.

NBA insider Bill Simmons insists James and the Cavs are headed toward a second reunion.

“I would still bet on Cleveland; I think that’s gonna happen,” Simmons expressed on his podcast. “I just think they’re just trying to figure out how to get him on the team where they don’t have to just pay him the minimum.”

James’ free agency has led debates about which team would provide the best on-court fit for the 22-time All-Star.

Some argue the Cavs, with a star-studded backcourt and two defensive-minded big men, would allow James to cleanly slot as the starting small forward, while others say James would get a unique opportunity to operate as the point guard in Miami with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo serving as his beneficiaries.

It isn’t exactly clear what James is looking for in his next team in terms of playstyle, but there is a belief that he wasn’t always thrilled having to function as the third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in Los Angeles.

LeBron is Still a Major Priority for Miami

The Heat hasn’t said much about James’ looming free agency decision until recently.

During Antetokounmpo’s introductory news conference last week, Riley made it clear the franchise is in hot pursuit to bring James back to Miami — where he played arguably four of his most dominant seasons — though the Heat president insisted he has no knowledge of which team James is leaning toward choosing.

Later, Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time MVP who shares a friendly relationship with James, expressed what a unique opportunity it would be to play alongside a player he grew up watching.

“If there was a scenario for that to happen, I’d be very, very excited,” Antetokounmpo said after his Heat introductory press conference. “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. (I’d) be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he’s still one of the best players in the (game today), if not top 25 (at 41 years old). You don’t see signs of him slowing down at all. You saw in the playoffs how effective and good he was for the Lakers.”

The Heat landed Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade last month and now firmly moves into championship-contention mode.

Will James follow after Antetokounmpo’s arrival? It is almost time to find out.