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Report: Miami Heat Target 11x All-Star Wing Duo After LeBron James Decision

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers gestures down court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 05, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Twenty-four days later, all hopes were dashed. The Miami Heat and LeBron James did not, in fact, reunite after 12 years. James is headed to the conference rival Philadelphia 76ers. (Boooo!)

James, 41, stunned the NBA world after his decision to join the Sixers was announced Friday afternoon. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news. 

For over three weeks, the Heat was hopeful that James would complete the trio with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. But it appears the already-formed trio of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid appealed to James more. 

So, what now for Miami?

Miami Heat Has Options After Dashed LeBron James Hopes

LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to Game Six against the Houston Rockets in the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat is expected to target former All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson to round out the roster now that the James hopes are a thing of the past.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” Jackson reported. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

Added Jackson: “According to a source, the Heat has targeted Dallas guard Klay Thompson, who shot 38% on threes last season and is fourth all time in three pointers. But the Mavericks would prefer to trade Thompson than buy him out, and that could delay or eliminate this option for Miami unless Thompson pushes for a buyout in the weeks ahead, something that remains a possibility.”

Jackson noted in previous reports that the Heat is hoping Thompson, a five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, has the final $17.2 million of his expiring three-year contract bought out by the Dallas Mavericks, paving the way for a direct free agent signing. However, the belief remains that the Mavs, while open to moving on from Thompson, would only do so in a trade.

What Happens if Miami Doesn’t Land Klay?

Klay Thompson

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts following the Atlanta Hawks 124-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

According to Jackson, if the Heat is unable to land Thompson, the team might pivot to fellow unrestricted free agent Bradley Beal.

“If the Heat concludes that waiting on Thompson isn’t realistic, Miami could consider free agent Bradley Beal, who would welcome Heat interest after opting out of a Clippers contract that would have paid him $5.5 million. Beal’s camp and the Heat spoke earlier this offseason.”

Beal, 33, hit the open market earlier this offseason after one year with the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal, a three-time All-Star, was limited to just six games last season as his injury troubles have persisted in recent years. But the Heat could view Beal as a low-cost option to come off the bench.

Ultimately, pivoting to DeRozan, Thompson or Beal isn’t the sexiest choice, but that’s where Miami finds itself after waiting for James the last several weeks. 

The Heat still needs to add pieces to the roster after acquiring Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time league MVP, and the best way to achieve that is by exploring deals for the remaining star free agents. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Miami Heat Target 11x All-Star Wing Duo After LeBron James Decision

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