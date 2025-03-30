Writer Blasts Bleacher Reports ‘Un-Godly’ Trade Proposal

Mitch Milani of Bleacher Report started a live stream to discuss potential suitors in a hypothetical Tyreek Hill trade scenario. Of the packages brought up, one in particular caught the attention of writers around the league.

“He proposed the San Francisco 49ers trading Brandon Aiyuk, damaged goods and all,” wrote Athlon Sports’ Scott Salomon. “To the Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill, who is one of the best receivers in the game.”

Salomon continued his harsh review of the trade proposal that would send the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion to San Francisco.

“Sometimes NFL writers and analysts overthink things. Sometimes they don’t think at all,” the jabs carried on. “San Francisco is dumping salary like the captain of the Titanic was dumping water.”

Tyreek Hill Injury Update

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left wrist. The successful procedure took place last month and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media with an update at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

“He’s scheduled to be running very soon,” McDaniel said, “in which he’ll be relying upon that in his training until he can catch the football, which will be more around summertime going into training camp.”

Hill sustained the wrist injury last August during joint training camp with the Washington Commanders. The receiver played through the injury for the entirety of the 2024-2025 season, appearing in 17 games tallying 81 receptions and 959 yards.

Hill reports that he had the option to shut down the season multiple times but elected to battle through it with his teammates.

“Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors,” the wideout told reporters last season. “But it’s my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field.”

Is Brandon Aiyuk On The Trading Block?

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area seems to think that a trade dealing the receiver, who recently signed a four-year contract with the team, is certainly a possibility.

The host of ’49ers Talk’ quoted president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, “You get calls and you always listen to calls.” Maiocco says this retort was in direct response to a question regarding Brandon Aiyuk’s availability.

Maiocco continued to hypothesize on the attainability of the receiver who suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury in October of last year.

“If it is going to happen this offseason, it almost certainly would occur within the next week,” he continued. “In an offseason during which the 49ers are slashing future cap obligations, eliminating that payment (Aiyuk’s $22.855 million) would appear to fit into the team’s long-term financial planning.”