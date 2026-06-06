Three Overlooked Horses Who Could Shock the Belmont Stakes Field

The Belmont Stakes has a habit of rewarding bettors willing to look beyond the obvious names. While much of the conversation entering Saturday’s race has centered on morning-line favorite Renegade, Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, and consistent contender Chief Wallabee, history suggests that value often emerges from elsewhere on the board.

For the third consecutive year, the race will be run at Saratoga Race Course rather than Belmont Park, shortening the traditional “Test of the Champion” from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/4 miles. That adjustment changes the handicapping equation considerably, placing a greater emphasis on tactical speed and trip dynamics than pure stamina.

With a compact nine-horse field and several proven runners likely to attract heavy wagering support, bettors searching for upside may find it among a handful of horses sitting at double-digit odds.

Growth Equity Is the Long Shot Getting the Most Respect

Among the longer-priced runners, Growth Equity stands out as the horse generating the most quiet support from handicappers. Listed at approximately 12-1 on the morning line, the Chad Brown trainee enters the race off a strong performance in the Peter Pan Stakes, a traditional Belmont prep that has produced numerous contenders over the years. Several analysts have identified him as the most interesting value play in the field despite the lack of Triple Crown experience.

What makes Growth Equity intriguing is his potential for improvement. Unlike some rivals who have been grinding through the demanding Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown trail for months, he arrives relatively fresh and appears to be developing at the right time. Brown has enjoyed tremendous success on the New York circuit, and Saratoga is a venue where his horses routinely outperform expectations.

The colt also figures to benefit from a race shape that could become more contentious than many expect. If Renegade, Golden Tempo, and Chief Wallabee all vie for favorable early positioning, Growth Equity may be able to settle comfortably before making a sustained move entering the stretch. At double-digit odds, that scenario makes him one of the most appealing value propositions in the field.

Powershift Could Be the Forgotten Todd Pletcher Runner

Whenever Todd Pletcher enters multiple horses in a major race, bettors naturally gravitate toward the stable’s most accomplished entrant. This year, that horse is Renegade, the Kentucky Derby runner-up and Belmont favorite. As a result, Powershift has largely disappeared from the conversation despite sharing the same trainer and entering with respectable credentials.

That dynamic can create wagering opportunities. Horses from powerhouse barns often become overlooked when paired with a more accomplished stablemate, even though they receive similar preparation and conditioning. Powershift’s 12-1 odds suggest the betting public views him as an afterthought, but Pletcher’s record in Triple Crown races makes it dangerous to dismiss any runner carrying his colors.

The shortened Saratoga configuration could also play in Powershift’s favor. Unlike the traditional Belmont marathon, this year’s race may be more dependent on securing position and producing a timely move rather than simply outlasting rivals. If the pace becomes unsettled or the favorites encounter traffic, Powershift could find himself in striking range much deeper into the race than many bettors anticipate.

Ottinho Offers the Ultimate Swing-for-the-Fences Ticket

Every Belmont Stakes features at least one horse that appears impossible on paper until the gates open. In 2026, that horse may be Ottinho.

The Chad Brown trainee enters at roughly 20-1 and has been overshadowed by nearly every major storyline in the race. He lacks the Triple Crown resume of Renegade and Golden Tempo, the consistency of Chief Wallabee, and even the growing buzz surrounding stablemate Growth Equity. Yet those factors are precisely why long-shot players may find him attractive.

Brown’s decision to run three horses in the race suggests confidence in the overall strength of his barn, and Ottinho brings the type of unknown upside that can occasionally surprise in a compact field. With only nine horses entered, a clean trip becomes more likely than it would in a larger Kentucky Derby-style field. If several favorites fail to deliver their best effort, Ottinho would not need a miraculous sequence of events to sneak into the trifecta or superfecta.