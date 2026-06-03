2026 Belmont Stakes Post Positions: Full Field, Latest Withdrawals

The field is officially set for the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes, and horse racing fans now have a clearer picture of how Saturday’s marquee event at Saratoga Race Course could unfold. The post-position draw was conducted Monday, finalizing a nine-horse lineup led by Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and Derby runner-up Renegade.

With no Triple Crown on the line this year, attention shifts to the individual matchups, running styles, and how each horse’s post assignment could impact the race. Saratoga’s configuration and the Belmont’s temporary 1 1/4-mile distance continue to create unique strategic considerations compared to the traditional Belmont Stakes run at Belmont Park.

Post Position Results

Here’s a look at where each competitor will be placed on race day, per Bleacher Report:

Vitruvian Man Powershift Chief Wallabee Renegade Ottinho Growth Equity Commandment Emerging Market Golden Tempo

Golden Tempo Faces New Challenge from the Outside

Golden Tempo’s Kentucky Derby victory established him as one of the most exciting three-year-olds in the country. Trainer Cherie DeVaux made the decision to skip the Preakness Stakes and point directly toward the Belmont, a strategy that proved successful for Derby winner Sovereignty a year ago.

However, drawing the outside No. 9 post presents a new challenge. While the field size is relatively small, Golden Tempo will need a clean break and a favorable trip into the first turn. His powerful closing kick helped him storm through the Derby field, but Saratoga’s shorter Belmont configuration may require a different tactical approach from jockey Jose Ortiz.

Despite those concerns, Golden Tempo remains among the betting favorites and enters the race with arguably the strongest recent resume in the field. His connections have carefully managed his schedule, and the extra rest could prove beneficial in the final Triple Crown race.

Renegade, Chief Wallabee Among Top Threats

Many handicappers believe Renegade could be poised for a breakthrough performance. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt rallied from far back in the Kentucky Derby before finishing just behind Golden Tempo.

Renegade’s ability to sustain a long run makes him especially dangerous in a race where pace dynamics could be unpredictable. Pletcher has enjoyed considerable success in Triple Crown events throughout his career, and his experience could be a major factor on Saturday.

Chief Wallabee also deserves serious consideration after finishing fourth in the Derby. Bill Mott’s runner has consistently competed against top competition and appears to be peaking at the right time. If the pace becomes contested early, Chief Wallabee could be in an ideal position to capitalize late.

Ocelli Withdraws From Belmont Stakes, Targets Ohio Derby Instead

One of the most notable developments ahead of the Belmont Stakes is the absence of Ocelli, who will bypass the race and instead target the Ohio Derby on June 20. Trainer Whit Beckman made the decision after the colt completed demanding efforts in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, ending Ocelli’s Triple Crown campaign after two starts.

Ocelli emerged as one of the spring’s biggest surprises, earning a Derby berth with a third-place finish in the Wood Memorial before running an impressive third behind Golden Tempo and Renegade at Churchill Downs. He followed that effort with a fourth-place finish in the Preakness, but Beckman felt the Belmont’s projected pace setup would not suit the colt’s late-running style.

The decision also creates a unique footnote for this year’s Triple Crown series. With Ocelli out, no horse will compete in all three Triple Crown races, something that has become increasingly rare in modern racing.

Beckman noted that the overall strength of the Belmont field factored into the decision. The race is expected to feature many of the top horses from the Derby trail, and rather than face another loaded field, Ocelli’s connections believe the Ohio Derby presents a better opportunity to return to the winner’s circle.

Sleepers to Watch on Belmont Stakes Day

While the spotlight understandably shines on the Derby stars, several longshots have generated buzz entering race week. Commandment owns multiple graded-stakes victories and could rebound after a disappointing Derby performance. Emerging Market has posted impressive workouts and represents another intriguing Chad Brown entrant.

“He hasn’t taken a step back from the Derby,” Brown said. “It was kind of a rough race for him. He came out of there in one piece, and we got him up here a few days after and he’s been doing really well.”

Vitruvian Man may be the most fascinating outsider in the field. The colt gained mainstream attention due to ownership ties involving entertainers Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty, but he also possesses legitimate racing credentials. A strong effort would instantly make him one of the stories of Belmont weekend.

With a balanced field, multiple pace scenarios, and several accomplished trainers represented, the 2026 Belmont Stakes appears wide open. The post positions have added another layer of intrigue, setting the stage for what could be one of the most competitive Belmont renewals in recent memory.