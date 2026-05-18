What Are Golden Tempo’s Odds of Winning Belmont Stakes? Latest Odds, Contenders & Probables

Two down, one to go. Following the conclusion of horse racing‘s middle jewel of the Triple Crown, otherwise known as the Preakness Stakes, fans now turn their attention to the final jewel, the Belmont Stakes. This is the race that Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness to prepare for.

It is also the next major horse racing event, as the Triple Crown comprises the three biggest events on the horse racing calendar.

With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in the rearview, when is the Belmont Stakes? Who are the horses running in it? And what are Golden Tempo’s odds of winning the race?

Belmont Stakes: List of Probable Horses & Contenders

With the Derby and Preakness fully completed, all horses can turn their attention to Belmont. Here is what the current list of 12 contenders and probables looks like.

Golden Tempo

Napoleon Solo

Renegade

Commandment

Further Ado

Potente

Chief Wallabee

Emerging Market

Albus

Iron Honor

Ocelli

Incredibolt

More About the Belmont Stakes & Odds

For the third year in a row, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Saratoga Race Course. Before then, the race was typically run at Belmont Park. However, extended renovations have caused the final Triple Crown jewel to be run at Saratoga.

The prize money for the winning horse at the Belmont Stakes is $2 million. Saratoga Race Course is a dirt track that extends 1 1/4 miles, 1/4 shorter than Belmont Park.

At this time, the odds for the Belmont Stakes have not yet been revealed. The morning-line odds are made known following the post-position draw in the week leading up to the event.

The Kentucky Derby-to-Belmont Stakes Pipeline

While there might not be odds available, looking at the horses that have won the Belmont Stakes since 2000, some patterns emerge.

First of all, only four horses that have run the Derby and Preakness have been victorious at Belmont. Secondly, eight horses that have not run in either the Derby or Preakness prior to the Belmont have won the final jewel. Finally, 13 (out of 88 horses) have won the Belmont Stakes after participating in the Derby but skipping the Preakness.

Even though only 10.8 percent of Derby & Preakness starters have won the Belmont, 40.5 percent have finished the Belmont in the top three. Therefore, those horses who run in the third jewel of the Triple Crown after running in the Derby and Preakness are still solid bets to offer a return on investment when the dust settles at Belmont.

Golden Tempo won the Derby but skipped Preakness, putting him in the category of horses that have won the Belmont Stakes the most since 2000. Renegade, Albus, Commandment, Chief Wallabee, Potente, Emerging Market, and Further Ado also skipped the Preakness to prepare for the Belmont.

Previous Winners of the Belmont Stakes

There have only been 13 Triple Crown winners, and a few dozen horses that have nabbed two out of three.

Here are all of the previous Belmont Stakes winners.