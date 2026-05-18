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What Are Golden Tempo’s Odds of Winning Belmont Stakes? Latest Odds, Contenders & Probables

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What are Golden Tempo's odds of winning Belmont after skipping Preakness?

Two down, one to go. Following the conclusion of horse racing‘s middle jewel of the Triple Crown, otherwise known as the Preakness Stakes, fans now turn their attention to the final jewel, the Belmont Stakes. This is the race that Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness to prepare for.

It is also the next major horse racing event, as the Triple Crown comprises the three biggest events on the horse racing calendar.

With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in the rearview, when is the Belmont Stakes? Who are the horses running in it? And what are Golden Tempo’s odds of winning the race?

Belmont Stakes: List of Probable Horses & Contenders

With the Derby and Preakness fully completed, all horses can turn their attention to Belmont. Here is what the current list of 12 contenders and probables looks like.

  • Golden Tempo
  • Napoleon Solo
  • Renegade
  • Commandment
  • Further Ado
  • Potente
  • Chief Wallabee
  • Emerging Market
  • Albus
  • Iron Honor
  • Ocelli
  • Incredibolt

More About the Belmont Stakes & Odds

For the third year in a row, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Saratoga Race Course. Before then, the race was typically run at Belmont Park. However, extended renovations have caused the final Triple Crown jewel to be run at Saratoga.

The prize money for the winning horse at the Belmont Stakes is $2 million. Saratoga Race Course is a dirt track that extends 1 1/4 miles, 1/4 shorter than Belmont Park.

At this time, the odds for the Belmont Stakes have not yet been revealed. The morning-line odds are made known following the post-position draw in the week leading up to the event.

The Kentucky Derby-to-Belmont Stakes Pipeline

While there might not be odds available, looking at the horses that have won the Belmont Stakes since 2000, some patterns emerge.

First of all, only four horses that have run the Derby and Preakness have been victorious at Belmont. Secondly, eight horses that have not run in either the Derby or Preakness prior to the Belmont have won the final jewel. Finally, 13 (out of 88 horses) have won the Belmont Stakes after participating in the Derby but skipping the Preakness.

Even though only 10.8 percent of Derby & Preakness starters have won the Belmont, 40.5 percent have finished the Belmont in the top three. Therefore, those horses who run in the third jewel of the Triple Crown after running in the Derby and Preakness are still solid bets to offer a return on investment when the dust settles at Belmont.

Golden Tempo won the Derby but skipped Preakness, putting him in the category of horses that have won the Belmont Stakes the most since 2000. Renegade, Albus, Commandment, Chief Wallabee, Potente, Emerging Market, and Further Ado also skipped the Preakness to prepare for the Belmont.

Previous Winners of the Belmont Stakes

There have only been 13 Triple Crown winners, and a few dozen horses that have nabbed two out of three.

Here are all of the previous Belmont Stakes winners.

2025 Sovereignty
2024 Dornoch
2023 Arcangelo
2022 Mo Donegal
2021 Essential Quality
2020 Tiz the Law
2019 Sir Winston
2018 Justify *
2017 Tapwrit
2016 Creator
2015 American Pharoah *
2014 Tonalist
2013 Palace Malice
2012 Union Rags
2011 Ruler On Ice
2010 Drosselmeyer
2009 Summer Bird
2008 Da’ Tara
2007 Rags to Riches (f)
2006 Jazil
2005 Afleet Alex
2004 Birdstone
2003 Empire Maker
2002 Sarava
2001 Point Given
2000 Commendable
1999 Lemon Drop Kid
1998 Victory Gallop
1997 Touch Gold
1996 Editor’s Note
1995 Thunder Gulch
1994 Tabasco Cat
1993 Colonial Affair
1992 A.P. Indy
1991 Hansel
1990 Go And Go
1989 Easy Goer
1988 Risen Star
1987 Bet Twice
1986 Danzig Connection
1985 Creme Fraiche
1984 Swale
1983 Caveat
1982 Conquistador Cielo
1981 Summing
1980 Temperence Hill
1979 Coastal
1978 Affirmed *
1977 Seattle Slew *
1976 Bold Forbes
1975 Avatar
1974 Little Current
1973 Secretariat *
1972 Riva Ridge
1971 Pass Catcher
1970 High Echelon
1969 Arts And Letters
1968 Stage Door Johnny
1967 Damascus
1966 Amberoid
1965 Hail To All
1964 Quadrangle
1963 Chateaugay
1962 Jaipur
1961 Sherluck
1960 Celtic Ash
1959 Sword Dancer
1958 Cavan
1957 Gallant Man
1956 Needles
1955 Nashua
1954 High Gun
1953 Native Dancer
1952 One Count
1951 Counterpoint
1950 Middleground
1949 Capot
1948 Citation *
1947 Phalanx
1946 Assault *
1945 Pavot
1944 Bounding Home
1943 Count Fleet *
1942 Shut Out
1941 Whirlaway *
1940 Bimelech
1939 Johnstown
1938 Pasteurized
1937 War Admiral *
1936 Granville
1935 Omaha *
1934 Peace Chance
1933 Hurryoff
1932 Faireno
1931 Twenty Grand
1930 Gallant Fox *
1929 Blue Larkspur
1928 Vito
1927 Chance Shot
1926 Crusader
1925 American Flag
1924 Mad Play
1923 Zev
1922 Pillory
1921 Grey Lag
1920 Man o’ War
1919 Sir Barton *
1918 Johren
1917 Hourless
1916 Friar Rock
1915 The Finn
1914 Luke McLuke
1913 Prince Eugene
1910 Sweep
1909 Joe Madden
1908 Colin
1907 Peter Pan
1906 Burgomaster
1905 Tanya (f)
1904 Delhi
1903 Africander
1902 Masterman
1901 Commando
1900 Ildrim
1899 Jean Bereaud
1898 Bowling Brook
1897 Scottish Chieftain
1896 Hastings
1895 Belmar
1894 Henry of Navarre
1893 Comanche
1892 Patron
1891 Foxford
1890 Burlington
1889 Eric
1888 Sir Dixon
1887 Hanover
1886 Inspector B
1885 Tyrant
1884 Panique
1883 George Kinney
1882 Forester
1881 Saunterer
1880 Grenada
1879 Spendthrift
1878 Duke of Magenta
1877 Cloverbrook
1876 Algerine
1875 Calvin
1874 Saxon
1873 Springbok
1872 Joe Daniels
1871 Harry Bassett
1870 Kingfisher
1869 Fenian
1868 General Duke
1867 Ruthless (f)

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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What Are Golden Tempo’s Odds of Winning Belmont Stakes? Latest Odds, Contenders & Probables

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