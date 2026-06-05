What Time is Belmont Stakes? 2026 Schedule & Post Times

Two jewels of horse racing‘s Triple Crown have been awarded. The Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes are both in the rearview. However, because both winners are different horses, there is no Triple Crown drama to faun over at this year’s Belmont Stakes. Yet, Golden Tempo (Derby winner) is hopeful to get its second jewel of the Triple Crown. But when is the Belmont Stakes? What time is the 2026 Belmont Stakes? What is the racing schedule?

When is the 2026 Belmont Stakes? Where?

The Belmont Stakes is the umbrella term for the entire weekend of horse racing. This year’s edition of the event will take place at Saratoga Race Course for the third and final time in 2026. Following the 2026 Belmont Stakes, the racing event will return to Belmont Park for 2027.

What Time is the Belmont Stakes? Post Time?

As for the time of the event, this year’s Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2026. The post time for the 2026 Belmont Stakes is 7:04 PM EST.

2026 Belmont Stakes: Friday Stakes Schedule

The Belmont Stakes is not the only stakes race taking place over the weekend. There are a host of other races scheduled to take place over the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. Here is the schedule for every stakes race taking place on Friday, June 5th. Additionally, there is other important information included for the implications of each race. All post times are listed in Eastern Time.

New York

Purse: $750,000

Post Time: 5:46 PM

Age: 4 & up.

Distance: 1 3/16

DraftKings Acorn

Purse: $500,000

Post Time: 5:08 PM

Age: 3 year olds.

Distance: 1 1/8

Ogden Phipps (G1)

Purse: $500,000

Post Time: 6:25 PM

Age: 4 and up.

Distance: 1 1/8

Bed o’ Roses (G2)

Purse: $300,000

Post Time: 1:29 PM

Age: 4 and up.

Distance: 7 furlongs

Wonder Again (G2)

Purse: $300,000

Post Time: 4:28 PM

Age: 3 year old.

Distance: 1 1/16

Belmont Stakes Day: Full Saturday Stakes Schedule

Saturday, June 6th, 2026, will be Belmont Stakes Day. However, just like on Friday, there are other stakes races taking place over the course of this event. Here is the Saturday schedule for the event, along with other important information about each stakes race.

Belmont Stakes (G1)

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Time: 7:04 PM

Age: 3 year old

Distance: 1 1/4

Resorts World Casino Manhattan (G1)

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Time: 6:11 PM

Age: 4 and up.

Distance: 1 3/16

Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (G1) (BC)

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Time: 5:32 PM

Age: 3 and up.

Distance: 1 mile

Woody Stephens (G1)

Purse: $500,000

Post Time: 4:52 PM

Age: 3 year old.

Distance: 7 furlongs

Just a Game (G1)

Purse: $500,000

Post Time: 2:47 PM

Age: 4 and up.

Distance: 1 mile.

Jaipur (G1) (BC)

Purse: $500,000

Post Time: 4:13 PM

Age: 3 and up.

Distance: 5 1/2 furlongs

True North