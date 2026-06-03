Who’s Running in the Belmont Stakes?: Every Confirmed Horse, Trainer & Jockey

Two jewels of horse racing’s Triple Crown down, only one more left. The 2026 Belmont Stakes are a few short days away. But the questions on everyone’s mind heading into the event require some quick explanations. Such as, who’s running in the Belmont Stakes? Who are the Belmont Stakes jockeys? Who are horse trainers?

Now, some horses skipped the Preakness (even the Preakness winner), but there are several horses with a good opportunity to win the final Triple Crown race. With all of that being said, here is a list of every horse running in the Belmont Stakes, along with every jockey and trainer for those horses.

Who’s Running in the Belmont Stakes?

This weekend’s horse racing events are highlighted by the final jewel in the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. There are nine horses confirmed to be running in the race, along with the Bet Now odds.

*Note: The numbers are the post positions for the horses.

Vitruvian Man (30-1) Powershift (12-1) Chief Wallabee (3-1) Renegade (2-1) Ottinho (20-1) Growth Equity (12-1) Commandment (6-1) Emerging Market (6-1) Golden Tempo (9-2)

Jockeys & Trainers For All of the Belmont Stakes Horses

The horses wouldn’t be able to do what they do if it weren’t for the help they receive from their trainers, owners, and jockeys. Here is the list of jockeys, trainers & owners for each horse that will be running at Belmont.

Vitruvian Man

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Owner: Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing INC. and Run Fast Racing.

Powershift

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Repole Stable

Chief Wallabee

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Bill Mott

Owner: Michael & Katherine G. Ball

Renegade

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, JR.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Robert & Lawana L. Low & Repole Stable

Ottinho

Jockey: Dylan Davis

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Three Chimmneys Farm, LLC

Growth Equity

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Klaravich Stables, INC.

Commandment

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Wathnan Racing

Emerging Market

Jockey: Flavian Prat

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Klaravich Stables, INC.

Golden Tempo

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Owner: Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable.

Interesting Observations and Facts About the Owners, Jockeys, and Trainers

There are a lot of fascinating things to see when it comes to this list of owners, jockeys, and trainers. Here is a list of several interesting observations about those running in the Belmont Stakes.

Trainer With the Most Horses: Chad Brown (Emerging Market, Growth Equity, & Ottinho)

Chad Brown (Emerging Market, Growth Equity, & Ottinho) Owner With the Most Horses: Repole Stable (Renegade & Powershift), Klaravich Stables INC (Growth Equity & Emerging Market)

Repole Stable (Renegade & Powershift), Klaravich Stables INC (Growth Equity & Emerging Market) Horses That Did Not Run in the Kentucky Derby or Preakness: Virtruvian Man, Powershift, Growth Equity, & Ottinho.

Virtruvian Man, Powershift, Growth Equity, & Ottinho. Horses That Ran in the Kentucky Derby: Golden Tempo, Renegade, Chief Wallabee, Commandment, & Emerging Market.

Golden Tempo, Renegade, Chief Wallabee, Commandment, & Emerging Market. Horses That Ran in the Kentucky Derby & Preakness: Zero.

Zero. Horses That Ran in the Preakness: Zero

While this year’s edition of the Belmont Stakes is missing the Triple Crown drama and tension, it is still shaping up to be an exciting event for one and all.