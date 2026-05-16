Preakness Stakes 2026: Jose Ortiz Opens Up About Unique Triple Crown Opportunity With Chip Honcho

Jose Ortiz already made history at the 2026 Kentucky Derby. Now, the veteran jockey has a chance to do something even more unusual at the Preakness Stakes.

Ortiz will ride Chip Honcho in the 151st Preakness Stakes on May 16 at Laurel Park after guiding Golden Tempo to a dramatic Kentucky Derby victory earlier this month. With Golden Tempo skipping the Preakness, Ortiz now has an opportunity to win the first two Triple Crown races aboard different horses.

Only two jockeys have accomplished that feat in the same year: Willie Simms in 1898 and Calvin Borel in 2009.

Ortiz acknowledged the rare opportunity while speaking ahead of Saturday’s $2 million race.

“Trying to win the Triple Crown on different horses, why not?” Ortiz said. “I’m going for it.”

Jose Ortiz Reunites With Chip Honcho for Preakness Stakes

Although Ortiz will not ride Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo in the Preakness Stakes, he is familiar with Chip Honcho.

The 32-year-old jockey rode the Steve Asmussen-trained colt to a maiden victory at Churchill Downs in November before competing against him throughout the winter at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Ortiz and Golden Tempo defeated Chip Honcho in the Lecomte Stakes (G3), while Chip Honcho later finished second in the Risen Star Stakes (G2). The colt then placed fifth in the Louisiana Derby (G2) after struggling through parts of the race.

Ortiz believes that performance can be overlooked.

“I thought he was a very good horse when he broke his maiden,” Ortiz said of Chip Honcho to Bloodhorse.com. “He went to the Fair Grounds and put together a couple of races that were very, very good before the Louisiana Derby. The Louisiana Derby wasn’t as good, but it happens, a throw-out race. If he runs back to whatever he ran before that, I think he’s very live in the Preakness.”

Ortiz said he was especially impressed with the colt’s demeanor during his maiden win at Churchill Downs.

“That’s why I liked him; he ran fast and had something more in the tank,” Ortiz said. “I saw his progression all winter long at the Fair Grounds. I trust Steve, I know if he’s running (in the Preakness) it’s for a reason and the horse is going to be good.”

Steve Asmussen Explains Decision to Skip Kentucky Derby

Asmussen decided not to enter Chip Honcho in the Kentucky Derby and instead targeted the Preakness Stakes.

The Hall of Fame trainer said he believed Laurel Park’s smaller crowd would better suit the colt, especially compared to the atmosphere at Churchill Downs.

“Limited attendance at Laurel as opposed to what they get in that run to the first turn for the derby, this gives him a way better chance to show who he is,” Asmussen said also to Bloodhorse.com.

The trainer also acknowledged that Chip Honcho has shown signs of aggressiveness during races.

“Obviously, we’ve seen him not respond to what the rider was asking him to do on more than one occasion,” added Asmussen, who previously won the Preakness Stakes with Curlin in 2007 and Rachel Alexandra in 2009.

Chip Honcho drew the No. 6 post for Saturday’s race and opened at 5-1 odds in what many analysts view as a wide-open field.

Iron Honor Opens as Preakness Stakes Favorite

While Ortiz and Chip Honcho will attract attention because of the Triple Crown storyline, Iron Honor enters the race as the early favorite, according to the latest odds from NBC Sports.

The Chad Brown-trained colt drew the No. 9 post and opened at 9-2 odds with Flavien Prat aboard.

Brown has previously won the Preakness Stakes with Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting in 2022 after both horses skipped the Kentucky Derby.

Incredibolt and Taj Mahal also opened at 5-1 odds alongside Chip Honcho.

The 2026 Preakness Stakes will feature a full field of 14 horses and marks the first time in more than 100 years that the race will be held at Laurel Park while Pimlico Race Course undergoes renovations.

Coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with post time scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET.