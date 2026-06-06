Epsom Derby Runners 2026 Latest Odds, Contenders & Longshots

While the majority of horse racing enthusiasts are tuning in to the Belmont Stakes today, there are others who prefer to observe what happens in the Epsom Derby 2026.

With two different winners walking away from the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 2026 will be another Triple Crown-less racing season. Because of this, the Epsom Derby may get more attention.

With all of that in mind, here are the latest odds for the runners in the Epsom Derby 2026.

Latest Epsom Derby Runners 2026 Odds

This year’s edition of the Epsom Derby features 14 different horses. It’s promoted as a feature flat track race for three-year-old colts.

Here is the list of the 14 horses and the latest odds.

Benvenuto Cellini, 11-5

James J. Braddock, 9-1

Bay of Brilliance, 16-1

Rebel Rocker, 66-1

Balzac, 125-1

Item, 9-2

Maltese Cross, 10-1

Action, 18-1

Alderman, 100-1

A Taste of Glory, 125-1

Pierre Bonnard, 8-1

Christmas Day, 11-1

Ancient Egypt, 25-1

Poker, 125-1

Epsom Derby 2026: The Contenders & the Longshots

The Epsom Derby has a few favorites and a few longshots, but not a lot in between. When it comes to the odds, there is a clear demarcation between the favorites and the longshots.

Poker, A Taste of Glory, & Balzac

The three horses with the absurd odds of 125-1 are Balzac, A Taste of Glory, and Poker. But what makes each horse a long shot to walk away with a victory?

For Poker, this horse is a maiden and faces a “significant step up in class.” A Taste of Glory finished last in the Lingfield Derby Trial, which definitely doesn’t inspire confidence. Finally, Balzac placed in the Lingfield Derby Trial and Blue Riband Trial, making it the best bet to place out of this trio.

Epsom Derby Contenders

The true contenders of the Epsom Derby are Item, Maltese Cross, Pierre Bonnard, and Benvenuto Cellini.

Item has been rising through the ranks, most recently with a Dante Stakes victory, in addition to being undefeated. Maltese Cross emerged from the Lingfield Derby Trial as the winner, putting it on the list of favorites for today’s stakes.

Additionally, the longer distance of this track appears to favor Pierre Bonnard, while Benvenuto Cellini’s win at the Chester Vase puts it as a leading favorite.

Aiden O’Brien’s Sterling Record and 2026 Runners

Aiden O’Brien brings four runners to this year’s Epsom Derby. This is significant because O’Brien has produced 11 derby winners.

For the 2026 Epsom Derby, he is bringing Christmas Day, Pierre Bonnard, Action, and Benvenuto Cellini. While Christmas Day and Action sit just outside the group of top favorites, Pierre Bonnard and Benvenuto Cellini are two major contenders for the race.