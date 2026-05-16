When Is the 2026 Belmont Stakes? Golden Tempo Leads Early Favorites

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, as horse racing fans prepare for the 158th running of the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Much of the attention entering the race centers around Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, who skipped the Preakness Stakes and will instead train up to the Belmont.

Golden Tempo’s decision immediately reshaped the Triple Crown conversation after the colt delivered one of the most memorable Kentucky Derby finishes in recent years. Trainer Cherie DeVaux made history with the victory, becoming the first female trainer to win the “Run for the Roses.”

Now, fans are waiting to see whether Golden Tempo can add another major victory at Saratoga.

Golden Tempo Headlines Early 2026 Belmont Stakes Favorites

Golden Tempo enters the Belmont Stakes as one of the early favorites after rallying from dead last to win the Kentucky Derby.

The colt’s connections chose to bypass the Preakness Stakes in favor of additional rest ahead of the Belmont, a strategy that has become increasingly common among top trainers.

DeVaux addressed the decision during an interview with WLKY while Golden Tempo trained at Keeneland.

“We did not feel any pressure with running Golden Tempo in the Preakness,” DeVaux said. “We respect the history of the race. We respect that fans are excited about the prospect of a Triple Crown winner.”

She continued, “However, we have to be the ambassador for Golden Tempo, and it takes a certain type of horse to be able to come back and run in two weeks. And he’s not that kind of a horse.”

DeVaux added, “And we talked about it ad nauseum. But ultimately, as a team, we decided we’re OK bypassing the Preakness and going right to the Belmont. And we understood people would be upset about that. But we have to do what’s right for the horse.”

The move drew comparisons to recent Triple Crown strategies where trainers prioritized spacing out races rather than attempting all three legs within five weeks.

Renegade and Chief Wallabee Could Challenge Golden Tempo

While Golden Tempo remains the headline horse, several other contenders are expected to factor into the Belmont Stakes picture, according to Covers.com.

Renegade finished second in the Kentucky Derby after overcoming a difficult rail draw and nearly catching Golden Tempo in the stretch.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has found success with horses that skip the Preakness and target the Belmont directly. Pletcher has won the Belmont Stakes four times during his career.

Chief Wallabee is another horse drawing attention entering the race.

The Bill Mott-trained colt ran a competitive fourth in the Kentucky Derby after several strong performances on the Florida prep circuit earlier this year.

Mott won the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty and will attempt to capture the race again in 2026.

Belmont Stakes Returns to Saratoga Race Course

The Belmont Stakes will once again take place at Saratoga Race Course while Belmont Park renovations continue.

Post time and full race-day coverage details are expected to be announced closer to the event.

The Belmont traditionally serves as the final leg of the Triple Crown following the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

The 2025 Belmont Stakes Delivered a Dramatic Finish

Play

The 2025 Belmont Stakes featured a highly anticipated matchup between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner Journalism.

Sovereignty ultimately won the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course after defeating Journalism by three lengths.

Junior Alvarado guided Sovereignty to victory on a fast track after rain earlier in the day cleared before post time.

Sovereignty completed the race in 2:00.69 and finished ahead of Journalism and Baeza, recreating the same top-three finish from the Kentucky Derby.

Because two different horses won the first two Triple Crown races in 2025, the Triple Crown was not on the line entering the Belmont.

Still, Sovereignty became the rare horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in the same year.

The last horse to win the Triple Crown remains Justify in 2018.