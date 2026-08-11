Breeders’ Cup Champion Abruptly Retires After $8.5 Million Career

White Abarrio, the four-time Grade 1 winner and 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic champion, has officially been retired from racing following a career that stretched across six seasons and produced victories in some of the biggest races in North America.

The 7-year-old gray retires with a career record of 28 starts, 11 victories, three seconds and three thirds, according to Equibase. He earned $8,598,170 on the racetrack.

White Abarrio will now head to Gainesway Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, where he is scheduled to join the stallion roster for the 2027 breeding season. The move also creates a notable family reunion: Gainesway is home to legendary stallion Tapit, White Abarrio’s grandsire.

“Afer an unforgettable career – 4x Grade I winner, 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic champion, and a fan favorite through and through – White Abarrio has officially retired,” C2 Racing Stable said. “To everyone who followed his journey – thank you.

“It’s not often you get to watch a horse like this compete at the highest level for as long as he did. Tip your cap one more time to ‘The Champ’.”

From Florida Derby Winner to Breeders’ Cup Champion

Bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm LLC, White Abarrio was foaled on March 18, 2019. He is by Race Day out of Catching Diamonds, an Into Mischief mare.

He was sold to Carlos L. Perez after being consigned by Nice and Easy Thoroughbreds and developed from a relatively inexpensive purchase into one of racing’s biggest earners.

At the time of his final start, White Abarrio was owned by C Two Racing Stable, Gary Barber and La Milagrosa Stable LLC. Saffie Joseph Jr. trained the veteran, while Micah J. Husbands was aboard for his final appearance.

White Abarrio’s career statistics tell the story of a horse who maintained an unusually high level of performance for years.

He won 11 of his 28 career starts and finished in the top three 17 times. Four of those victories came at the Grade 1 level: the Florida Derby, Whitney Stakes, Breeders’ Cup Classic and Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

White Abarrio first established himself among the top horses of his crop during his 3-year-old campaign in 2022. His victory in the Florida Derby earned him a place in the Kentucky Derby, but his career ultimately became defined by what he accomplished as an older horse.

In 2023, White Abarrio delivered a dominant performance in the Whitney at Saratoga and followed it by winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita, defeating a field that included some of the best dirt horses in the world.

He returned to the Grade 1 winner’s circle in the 2025 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.

Even as a 7-year-old in 2026, White Abarrio remained capable of competing with the sport’s leading horses. He made four starts during his final season, winning once and finishing second once while earning $1,446,250.

“He’s a full man now, he’s a man in his prime. He’s been a model of consistency, which is very hard – especially for dirt horses – to run from 2 to 7. Sometimes they run to that level, but they don’t stay at their supreme best,” Joseph said.

“He’s just showed determination and grit mentally to be able to do it.”

White Abarrio Beat Journalism and Sovereignty at Oaklawn

On April 18, White Abarrio lined up for the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap in a race featuring an unusually accomplished collection of horses.

Among his opponents were Sovereignty, the reigning Horse of the Year and winner of the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, and Journalism, the 2025 Preakness Stakes and Haskell Stakes winner.

White Abarrio was the established 7-year-old veteran and former Breeders’ Cup Classic winner. Sovereignty and Journalism represented the younger generation after emerging as two of the defining horses of the previous year’s 3-year-old division.

Sovereignty went through the opening half-mile in 47.03 seconds while Journalism remained close to him. They continued together through six furlongs in 1:11.27.

White Abarrio, meanwhile, was sitting behind the younger stars under Irad Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz moved White Abarrio to the outside approaching the far turn, and suddenly the race Oaklawn fans had anticipated was unfolding in front of them. Sovereignty, Journalism and White Abarrio all entered the decisive stages with an opportunity to win.

White Abarrio moved past the younger stars in the stretch and opened a two-length advantage over Sovereignty at the finish. Journalism was another 1 1/4 lengths behind in third. White Abarrio completed the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.49.

Journalism Was Also Recently Retired

Journalism was retired after suffering an injury associated with his victory in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar in July.

The son of Curlin experienced significant trouble at the beginning of what became his final race. Journalism anticipated the start and was left several lengths behind when the gates opened.

Despite the disastrous beginning, Journalism recovered, circled the field and won the San Diego Handicap. Post-race examinations subsequently revealed an injury, leading his connections to retire him rather than continue his racing career.

Journalism is expected to begin his stallion career at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky in 2027.

He leaves racing after establishing himself during a memorable 3-year-old campaign in 2025. Journalism won the Santa Anita Derby before becoming a major player throughout the Triple Crown.

He finished second in the Kentucky Derby, captured the Preakness Stakes and later added the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes.