Rockets’ Eric Gordon Helped Off Court After Injuring Ankle [WATCH]

The Houston Rockets may have just been stripped off one of their key pieces right after getting him back.

Guard Eric Gordon exited Houston’s scrimmage versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

The team’s third-leading scorer came down on the foot of Celtics’ big-man, Vincent Poirer, after making a pass into the paint. Gordon then dropped to the floor, grimacing in pain, before teammates Michael Frazier and Tyson Chandler helped him to his feet and assisted him off the court and into the locker room.

Eric Gordon was carried to the locker room after apparently injuring his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/xtX2gDvFcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gordon has since undergone an X-Ray on his left ankle. However, the results remain unknown at this time.