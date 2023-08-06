Dwight Howard Turns Heads With James Harden-Kobe Bryant Comments

With his NBA career likely over, former NBA superstar Dwight Howard reflected on some of the bigger choices of his career. One of those choices was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for the Houston Rockets in 2013. Howard explained his thought process for joining Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden back then on “My Expert Opinion” on August 4.

“When I saw James Harden, I looked at him like a younger version of Kobe (Bryant). I don’t know why I was thinking that,” Howard said. “No disrespect to James. I’m not saying he’s bad or anything. But I was thinking at the time that me and James could be like a new version of Kobe and [Shaquille O’Neal] because he’s the young two-guard that’s coming up in the league, and I’m the older center that’s been dominating. So I’m like, man, maybe we got a chance.”

The furthest that team went was the Western Conference Finals in 2015, where they were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors. Howard admits that he would have chosen differently if he had the chance to do it again.

“Looking back on it, if I would’ve sat down and really thought about my decisions without being in my emotions, I probably would’ve stayed in L.A. at that time.”

Sixers Planned to Offer James Harden Short Deal: Insider

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on August 5 what the Sixers intended to offer Harden he opted out of his contract.

“To my understanding, the best the Sixers would’ve considered was something along the lines of a two-year deal, which would’ve included a team option, and that type of short-term commitment wasn’t going to appeal to Harden,” Scotto wrote.

Harden, of course, went the opposite way, which has since led to a staring contest between him and the Sixers. Scotto added why Harden went the route that he did in his hopes of joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Harden knew the team he wanted to go to, the Clippers, and the only way to get there and get his money was to opt in because of their restrictions with the salary cap. There’s still been dialogue between the two teams.”

Andre Drummond Praised Sixers Fans’ Passion

Former Sixers big man Andre Drummond opened up about his admiration for Sixers fans for their passion for their team while talking with former teammate Danny Green on “Insider the Green Room.”

Drummond had experienced firsthand before he even joined the Sixers when an incident between him and Joel Embiid in 2018 incensed Sixers fans to attack him on his personal Instagram.

“So I remember looking at my DMs. There’s a bunch of Sixers fans like ‘SixersChicks66,’ ‘SixerGuyFan200’, like this crazy Sixers fans that say, ‘Next time you come to Philly, you better watch out. We’re going to throw stuff at you,’ or ‘If we see you outside your hotel, we’re going to jump you.’ You can’t have any hate for Philadelphia fans. They’re passionate about their teams,” Drummond said.

Drummond’s time with the Sixers was short-lived, as he was included in the James Hardent trade mid-season after joining the team the previous offseason.