Houston Rockets Were Prepared to Trade Multiple Firsts For Bridges: Report

The Houston Rockets were reportedly prepared to send multiple first round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that “Recently, the Houston Rockets were among the teams to register trade interest in Bridges, league sources told HoopsHype. Houston was prepared to send back several of Brooklyn’s unused remaining draft picks from the James Harden trade.”

However, according to the same report, the Nets are holding firm that they do not intend to trade Bridges and are telling teams he is unavailable. Bridges is currently averaging just under 22 points per game for the 19-27 Nets.

What Would Bridges Bring to Houston?

If Brooklyn changes their stance on Bridges leading up to the February 8 trade deadline and a deal does materialize, what could Houston fans expect from the 27-year-old forward?

Bridges is currently averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1 steal per game. He is shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.4% from three.

The athletic wing is fantastic in transition, even for a Brooklyn team that ranks in the bottom five when it comes to transition scoring (1.09 points per possession). Mikal currently is tied for 10th in the league, scoring 1.27 points per possession (PPP) in transition, among players who average at least 3 transition possessions per game.

Bridges would provide a boost for Houston, who currently rank in the bottom third of the league in transition scoring efficiency (1.10 PPP) and rank in the bottom half of the league in pace.

On the defensive end, Bridges would be a perfect fit for a team that loves to be versatile and switchable. Earlier this year, in an interview with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, head coach Ime Udoka said “When you’re that active and you’re switching — you see bodies in front of bodies — it showed the team how good we can be playing back with pace.”

Udoka also added “it’s a luxury if you can have a five man you can keep out there that can punish them on one end but switch and guard on the other end, especially when teams go to small lineups.”

Bridges provides just that luxury. In 45 games so far this season, Bridges has spent 64.5% of his time guarding guards, 28.6% of his time guarding forwards, and 6.9% of his time guarding centers. For reference, OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks is considered one of the most versatile defenders in the league, so far this season Anunoby has spent 51.1% of his time guarding guards, 40.9% of his time guarding forwards, and 8% of his time on centers.

Other Rocket’s Rumors

There have been several other rumors circulating involving the Rockets. Zach Lowe of ESPN stated on his January 30 episode of The Lowe Post, that guard Jalen Green has generated some “buzz” as a potential trade target.

The Rockets have also had interest in Robert Williams III of the Portland Trailblazers, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report. Speaking to insider Marc Stein, Haynes said he “wouldn’t be surprised if Houston is in the mix”, when discussing teams who may be looking to acquiring the big man.