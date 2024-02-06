Proposed Trade Sends Former All-NBA Center to the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have their eyes set on the final Play-In spot in the west, currently sitting at 23-26 and in 11th place. A proposed trade to land Andre Drummond of the Chicago Bulls could give them the boost they need to get there.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko proposed the following trade in a story published on February 5.

Houston Rockets receive: Andre Drummond, Torrey Craig

Chicago Bulls receive: Jae’Sean Tate

Iko explained the logic of the move from Houston’s prospective, writing “Houston is still sniffing around for some two-way shooting help and Craig fits the bill as a great locker room addition and veteran who can step in and play spot minutes if necessary.”

While the Rockets would have to part with Tate, Iko noted “It’s been more than a month since Tate played at least 19 minutes, and once Tari Eason returns to action – which should be soon – Tate’s minute total could continue to go down. It doesn’t make things easier for Tate that rookies Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson are emerging.”

Drummond, who made an All-NBA team in 2015-16, is still one of the best rebounders in the league. Currently, the veteran center is grabbing 25.7 rebounds per 100 possessions, the most in the league among players who have appeared in at least 10 games this season.

Houston Already Added One Big Man

On February 1, the Rockets traded three second-round picks and Victor Oladipo to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for injured center Steven Adams.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2024

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski “Adams is expected to be recovered from knee surgery that cost him entire 2023-2024 season. The Rockets front office believes Adams brings the toughness and leadership that coach Ime Udoka craves for his team — and that he still can impact game in limited role behind Sengun.”

As Wojnarowski noted, Adams has been out for the entire season but should be ready to go by the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Last year, Adams appeared in 42 games for the Grizzlies and averaged 8.6 points per game to go along with 11.5 rebounds, which was the sixth highest mark in the league.

Drummond is currently on a $3.3 million deal that will expire following the season, making him a free agent.

More Houston Trade Buzz

Iko proposed aditional Rockets’ trades in his piece, such as landing defensive stalwart Jonathan Isaac from the Orlando Magic and Kelly Olynyk from the Utah Jazz. However, both of those deals were considered unrealistic by Iko.

On January 31, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Rockets were prepared to send multiple first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges. Ultimately, the Nets were unwilling to have serious conversations regarding Bridges.

The Athletic’s

While the All-Star type player that the Rockets desire may not ultimately be available at the deadline, adding a former All-Star in Drummond might be enough down the stretch to get Houston to their first playoffs since the 2019-20 season.