‘I’m a Raven’ Andrews’ Leaves No Room For Debate

Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews has not been heard from since his now infamous drop on a would be game tying two-point conversion in the Ravens AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Much has been said about the tight end’s future with the team over the offseason, none of which came from the player himself. But when the team’s general manager Eric DeCosta was asked the same question, he did not provide much reassurance.

“I never know what’s going to happen,” DeCosta said at the Ravens’ predraft news conference. “And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He’s played his butt off for us.”

DeCosta followed up these remarks with a showering of praises for the 29-year-old.

“His competitiveness, his talent, his attitude, his leadership is so valued here,” DeCosta said. “He’s a great player. And I think we’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can. So, there’s always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know.”

These comments made their way to Mark Andrews’ desk when he was asked about it on his promotional tour for his new foundation, Dexcom U.

“At the end of the day, I think [DeCosta] said it perfectly: He’s in the business of keeping great players and it’s a business at the end of the day,” Andrews told ESPN. “You can’t be surprised by anything, but I’m a Raven.”

“I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens,” Andrews said. “And there’s nothing on my end really to share. For me, it’s just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl.”

Andrews Breaks Silence On The Drop

During the same press conference, he was finally asked about the infamous drop. He prefaced the story by mentioning that he was facing an equipment dilemma by sporting a pair of ‘soaked’ gloves.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do I take it off? Do I not?’ It was so fast and so quick that it just happened,” Andrews said as reported by Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play.”

The three time pro-bowler continued storying the events of the playoff drop.

“That’s sports, man. Things happen,” Andrews said. “I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn’t the best game and I’m looking forward to redemption.”

Andrews Creating Good In The Situation

Dexcom U is an NIL program created by Mark Andrews that exclusively funds college athletes with diabetes. Andrews himself is a Type 1 diabetic and he an Dexcom are working towards curing and making life more comfortable for those affected.

After the drop, Andrews’ was receiving threats and online harassment from NFL fans. That is when Bills Mafia stepped in, donating close to $150 thousand to Breakthrough T1D, a different diabetes research organization.