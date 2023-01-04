Colts Called on to Consider Big Offseason Move

USA Today’s Dog Farrar has projected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Indianapolis Colts in consecutive mock drafts. But in his latest mock, Farrar has the Colts moving up to acquire the Buckeyes signal caller.

“In this mock draft, the Colts have done exactly that — moving from fifth to second in a trade with the Chicago Bears that also gives Chicago Indy’s 2024 first-round pick,” wrote Farrar.

The Colts hold the No. 5 overall pick heading into Week 18. Chicago has the No. 2 selection, but both teams could see their draft stock improve or drop depending on the results on the final weekend of the regular season.

How C.J. Stroud Potentially Fits With the Colts

In the newest mock draft Farrar presented, the Houston Texans drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. Although there are some concerns about his height, Young will begin the draft process as the clear-cut top option behind center in the 2023 class.

Stroud has emerged right behind Young. He’s been in that spot in mock drafts for much of the offseason, but the Ohio State quarterback has more doubters than Young.

Stroud silenced those doubters, though, with his College Football Playoffs performance against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

He had an absolutely stellar performance versus the top SEC defense. Stroud completed 67.6% of his passes for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Behind that performance, Stroud nearly led Ohio State to a last-second victory.

That great game from Stroud will likely raise his draft stock. Farrar already had the Colts drafting the Buckeyes signal caller in his previous mock draft but at No. 7.

Although a lot can change through the draft process, it now seems very unlikely Stroud gets out of the Top 5.

Stroud finished the 2022 season with a 66.3% completion percentage, 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He is leaving Ohio State having thrown 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns versus only 12 interceptions in two years as a starter.

Indianapolis’ Draft Order Scenarios Heading into Week 18

The Colts are guaranteed to be picking in the Top 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a trade up to No. 2 possible. But there could still be some jockeying for draft positions this weekend.

If Indianapolis loses, it could still jump to as high as No. 3 in the draft. For that to happen, the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals both have to win.

The Colts would drop to sixth overall with a victory and a Los Angeles Rams loss.

Indianapolis’ potential trade partner at No. 2 could also change. If the Bears lose and the Texans, who play the Colts, win, then Chicago would hold the No. 1 pick, and Houston would slide back to No. 2.

Should that happen, a trade up to No. 2 seems unlikely for Indianapolis with a division rival holding that pick. But a move up to No. 3 or even the top selection doesn’t seem out of the question.

For now, though, Stroud is the obvious choice for the Colts in mock drafts. Sports Illustrated’s Zack Hicks compared Stroud to Detroit Lions and former NFC champion quarterback Jared Goff.

“He is smart and accurate from the pocket, and he possesses the best touch in the entire class,” wrote Hicks. “I see a player that is very similar to Jared Goff in a lot of ways.

“Goff was a number one overall pick due to his accuracy in college, and he wowed evaluators with his highlight reel touch throws.”