New Father Felix Rosenqvist Faces Most Emotional Indy 500 Yet

Felix Rosenqvist arrives at this year’s Indianapolis 500 carrying something far more important than momentum or expectations — a three-week-old daughter whose birth has transformed the way he thinks about racing, life and risk.

After years of near-misses at Indianapolis, Rosenqvist says fatherhood has turned this year’s Indy 500 into the most emotional race of his career.

Baby Stella arrived May 4 at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital outside Indianapolis. Rosenqvist and his wife Emille — who married in Sweden on Sept. 21, 2024, after getting engaged in Tanzania in November 2023 — announced the birth in a joint Instagram post. “On May 4th, 2026 our little Stella was born and our hearts doubled in size,” they wrote. “Dad has never been more proud.”

Felix Rosenqvist on Fatherhood and the Indianapolis 500

“Normally I prefer to separate racing from my private life, but this is just such a big moment for us,” Rosenqvist said, according to a Felix Racing press release. “It fills me with a sense of purpose and perspective that I genuinely believe will only do me good on the track as well.”

That shift registered quickly at IMS. Rosenqvist topped Fast Friday speed charts alongside Scott McLaughlin, then described an internal change he had not foreseen.

“Everything else kind of pales in comparison for sure,” Rosenqvist told WISH-TV‘s Angela Moryan. “Even when I was there for the birth, it’s just triggering emotions that you didn’t know you had. It definitely gives you perspective in life.”

Teammate and four-time 500 champion Helio Castroneves, who co-owns Meyer Shank Racing, summed it up bluntly.

“The first nine months, forget about it. You don’t even exist,” Castroneves told WISH-TV. “But after that, you’re going to fall in love. It is the best feeling in the world. It’s not like when you win a race.”

Rosenqvist’s Indy 500 Record Heading Into 2026

Sunday is Rosenqvist’s eighth Indy 500 start. The 34-year-old from Värnamo, Sweden, won what Honda calls the Formula 3 “Grand Slam” — the Macau Grand Prix, the Grand Prix de Pau, the Masters of Formula 3 and the 2015 FIA Formula 3 European Championship — before posting three Formula E wins and making his IndyCar debut in 2019, when he was named Series Rookie of the Year.

His history at Indianapolis reads as a case study in near-misses. He finished fourth in both 2022 and 2025, crashed out while running in contention in 2023, and lost a strong 2024 run to mechanical failure. Last May he posted the fastest single lap of the entire Month of May at 234.176 mph.

“The Indy 500 is such a special race,” Rosenqvist said, according to a Felix Racing race preview. “I now genuinely think this is one of our strongest races on the calendar. I feel like I’ve got the experience, the knowledge and everything in place.”

Fatherhood has also handed him entry into a previously closed paddock fraternity.

“There’s like this club that you can only access once you have a child,” he said. “You talk about things you haven’t talked to these guys about before. But it’s cool. Everyone’s been very supportive,” Rosenqvist told WISH-TV.

Whatever Sunday’s result, this race is already unlike every other. For the first time, Rosenqvist says Indianapolis no longer feels like the biggest thing in his life.

“I have 500s that I’ve probably completely put behind me for different reasons,” Rosenqvist said. “But this one will definitely stay with me forever.”