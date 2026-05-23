Hi, Subscriber

Indy 500 Payouts: What the Winner Could Take Home

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou celebrates in Victory Lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the traditional milk after winning one of racing’s biggest payouts.
Getty
Alex Palou celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the race winner earns one of the largest payouts in motorsports.

The winner of the 2026 Indianapolis 500 will walk away with one of the biggest paydays in motorsports, as fans once again wait to see how much money the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will pay its champion.

While the official 2026 Indy 500 purse has not yet been announced, recent payouts offer a strong indication of what this year’s winner could ultimately take home after Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Defending champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing won the pole with a four-lap qualifying average of 232.248 mph and enters Sunday as the betting favorite after winning three of IndyCar’s first six races in 2026.

Read More From Heavy

Kyle Busch Remembered by Indy 500 Drivers: Josef Newgarden Reacts to Tragic Death

Indianapolis 500 2026 Prize Money: What the Winner Takes Home

The Indy 500 purse has set a new record in each of the last four years, climbing from $16 million in 2022 to a record $20,283,000 in 2025, according to IndyStar reporters Nat Newell and Matthew VanTryon. Based on that growth trajectory, the 2026 total is projected to exceed $22 million.

The winner typically collects around 20 percent of the full pot. Last year’s champion Palou took home $3,833,500 of the $20,283,000 total. The year before, Josef Newgarden set the all-time winner’s record at $4,288,000, a sum inflated by a $440,000 Borg-Warner bonus that accumulates each year a repeat champion fails to materialize, according to PaddockIntel.

Prize money is not distributed by finishing position alone. The pole-sitter earns a $100,000 bonus, while drivers collect additional funds for each lap led. Every driver in the field takes home a check, a tradition dating to 1924. But the cost of fielding an entry, at least $1 million for an established team and $2 million for a startup, routinely exceeds what most finishers earn. Prize money flows officially to the car’s entrant, with drivers typically receiving about 50 percent under their individual contracts.

Here are all previous total purses for each running of the Indy 500, as well as winners and their shares.

Year Total Purse Winner Winner’s Earnings
1911 $27,550 Ray Harroun $14,250
1912 $52,225 Joe Dawson $20,000
1913 $55,875 Jules Goux $20,000
1914 $51,675 Rene Thomas $20,000
1915 $51,200 Ralph DePalma $20,000
1916 $31,350 Dario Resta $12,000
1919 $55,275 Howdy Wilcox $20,000
1920 $93,550 Gaston Chevrolet $21,400
1921 $86,850 Tommy Milton $26,400
1922 $70,575 Jimmy Murphy $26,200
1923 $83,425 Tommy Milton $28,500
1924 $86,850 L.L. Corum / Joe Boyer $20,050
1925 $87,750 Peter DePaolo $28,800
1926 $88,100 Frank Lockhart $35,600
1927 $89,850 George Souders $30,625
1928 $90,750 Louis Meyer $28,250
1929 $95,150 Ray Keech $31,950
1930 $96,250 Billy Arnold $36,900
1931 $81,800 Louis Schneider $29,500
1932 $93,900 Fred Frame $31,050
1933 $54,450 Louis Meyer $18,000
1934 $83,775 Bill Cummings $29,725
1935 $78,575 Kelly Petillo $30,600
1936 $82,525 Louis Meyer $31,300
1937 $92,135 Wilbur Shaw $35,075
1938 $91,075 Floyd Roberts $32,075
1939 $87,050 Wilbur Shaw $27,375
1940 $85,525 Wilbur Shaw $30,725
1941 $90,925 Floyd Davis / Mauri Rose $29,200
1946 $115,450 George Robson $42,350
1947 $137,425 Mauri Rose $33,425
1948 $171,075 Mauri Rose $42,800
1949 $179,050 Bill Holland $51,575
1950 $201,035 Johnnie Parsons $57,458
1951 $207,650 Lee Wallard $63,612
1952 $230,100 Troy Ruttman $61,743
1953 $246,300 Bill Vukovich $89,496
1954 $269,375 Bill Vukovich $74,934
1955 $270,400 Bob Sweikert $76,138
1956 $282,052 Pat Flaherty $93,819
1957 $300,252 Sam Hanks $103,844
1958 $305,217 Jimmy Bryan $105,574
1959 $338,100 Rodger Ward $106,850
1960 $369,150 Jim Rathmann $110,000
1961 $400,000 A.J. Foyt $117,975
1962 $426,152 Rodger Ward $125,015
1963 $494,030 Parnelli Jones $148,513
1964 $506,575 A.J. Foyt $153,650
1965 $628,399 Jim Clark $166,621
1966 $691,808 Graham Hill $156,297
1967 $734,834 A.J. Foyt $171,527
1968 $712,269 Bobby Unser $175,139
1969 $805,127 Mario Andretti $206,727
1970 $1,000,002 Al Unser $271,697
1971 $1,001,604 Al Unser $238,454
1972 $1,011,845 Mark Donohue $218,767
1973 $1,006,105 Gordon Johncock $236,022
1974 $1,015,686 Johnny Rutherford $245,031
1975 $1,001,321 Bobby Unser $214,031
1976 $1,037,776 Johnny Rutherford $255,321
1977 $1,116,807 A.J. Foyt $259,791
1978 $1,145,225 Al Unser $290,363
1979 $1,271,954 Rick Mears $270,401
1980 $1,503,225 Johnny Rutherford $318,819
1981 $1,605,375 Bobby Unser $299,124
1982 $2,067,475 Gordon Johncock $290,609
1983 $2,411,450 Tom Sneva $385,886
1984 $2,795,899 Rick Mears $434,060
1985 $3,271,025 Danny Sullivan $517,662
1986 $4,001,450 Bobby Rahal $581,062
1987 $4,490,375 Al Unser $526,762
1988 $5,025,400 Rick Mears $809,853
1989 $5,723,725 Emerson Fittipaldi $1,001,604
1990 $6,325,803 Arie Luyendyk $1,090,940
1991 $7,009,150 Rick Mears $1,219,704
1992 $7,527,450 Al Unser Jr. $1,244,184
1993 $7,681,300 Emerson Fittipaldi $1,155,304
1994 $7,864,800 Al Unser Jr. $1,373,813
1995 $8,063,550 Jacques Villeneuve $1,312,019
1996 $8,114,600 Buddy Lazier $1,367,854
1997 $8,612,450 Arie Luyendyk $1,568,150
1998 $8,722,150 Eddie Cheever Jr. $1,433,000
1999 $9,047,150 Kenny Brack $1,465,190
2000 $9,476,505 Juan Pablo Montoya $1,235,690
2001 $9,610,325 Helio Castroneves $1,270,475
2002 $10,028,580 Helio Castroneves $1,606,215
2003 $10,151,830 Gil de Ferran $1,353,265
2004 $10,250,580 Buddy Rice $1,761,740
2005 $10,304,815 Dan Wheldon $1,537,805
2006 $10,518,565 Sam Hornish Jr. $1,744,855
2007 $10,668,815 Dario Franchitti $1,645,233
2008 $14,406,580 Scott Dixon $2,988,065
2009 $14,315,315 Helio Castroneves $3,048,005
2010 $13,592,815 Dario Franchitti $2,752,055
2011 $13,509,485 Dan Wheldon $2,592,255
2012 $13,285,815 Dario Franchitti $2,474,280
2013 $12,020,065 Tony Kanaan $2,353,355
2014 $14,231,760 Ryan Hunter-Reay $2,491,194
2015 $13,397,315 Juan Pablo Montoya $2,449,055
2016 $13,273,253 Alexander Rossi $2,548,743
2017 $13,178,359 Takuma Sato $2,458,129
2018 $13,078,065 Will Power $2,525,454
2019 $13,090,536 Simon Pagenaud $2,669,529
2020 $7,502,500 Takuma Sato $1,370,500
2021 $8,854,565 Helio Castroneves $1,828,305
2022 $16,000,200 Marcus Ericsson $3,100,000
2023 $17,021,500 Josef Newgarden $3,666,000
2024 $18,456,000 Josef Newgarden $4,288,000
2025 $20,283,000 Alex Palou $3,833,500
Total $464,217,080 $85,762,811

Read More From Heavy

Who Is Alex Palou’s Wife Esther Valle? She Stood By Him in Hard Times

Indianapolis 500 2026 Preview

Palou opens at +250 odds to win Sunday, a short price for a 200-lap race where late cautions, pit strategy, and mechanical attrition can scramble even the most dominant entry. Starting alongside him on Row 1 are Alexander Rossi at +1000 and David Malukas, who finished runner-up in 2025, at +600, according to Sportsbook Review.

Two-time defending winner Josef Newgarden, starting fifth, poses a serious threat. He won his two most recent oval races at Nashville and Phoenix. Pato O’Ward, twice a heartbreaker at Indianapolis without a win, is also near the top of the betting board.

The most compelling subplot belongs to Mick Schumacher, the 27-year-old son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, making his Indianapolis 500 debut in the No. 47 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He enters as a long shot at +15000 but has drawn praise from RLL team president Jay Frye for his rapid adaptation to oval racing, according to Motorsport.com.

The green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. EDT on FOX. Forecasters give Sunday roughly a 24 percent chance of rain at race time in Indianapolis, with temperatures expected around 71 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, according to a FOX Sports forecast. Any showers are more likely to develop late in the afternoon, well after the checkered flag.

Read More From Heavy

Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Makes Surprising Career Move

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

0 Comments

Indy 500 Payouts: What the Winner Could Take Home

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x