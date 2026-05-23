Indy 500 Payouts: What the Winner Could Take Home

The winner of the 2026 Indianapolis 500 will walk away with one of the biggest paydays in motorsports, as fans once again wait to see how much money the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will pay its champion.

While the official 2026 Indy 500 purse has not yet been announced, recent payouts offer a strong indication of what this year’s winner could ultimately take home after Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Defending champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing won the pole with a four-lap qualifying average of 232.248 mph and enters Sunday as the betting favorite after winning three of IndyCar’s first six races in 2026.

Indianapolis 500 2026 Prize Money: What the Winner Takes Home

The Indy 500 purse has set a new record in each of the last four years, climbing from $16 million in 2022 to a record $20,283,000 in 2025, according to IndyStar reporters Nat Newell and Matthew VanTryon. Based on that growth trajectory, the 2026 total is projected to exceed $22 million.

The winner typically collects around 20 percent of the full pot. Last year’s champion Palou took home $3,833,500 of the $20,283,000 total. The year before, Josef Newgarden set the all-time winner’s record at $4,288,000, a sum inflated by a $440,000 Borg-Warner bonus that accumulates each year a repeat champion fails to materialize, according to PaddockIntel.

Prize money is not distributed by finishing position alone. The pole-sitter earns a $100,000 bonus, while drivers collect additional funds for each lap led. Every driver in the field takes home a check, a tradition dating to 1924. But the cost of fielding an entry, at least $1 million for an established team and $2 million for a startup, routinely exceeds what most finishers earn. Prize money flows officially to the car’s entrant, with drivers typically receiving about 50 percent under their individual contracts.

Here are all previous total purses for each running of the Indy 500, as well as winners and their shares.

Year Total Purse Winner Winner’s Earnings 1911 $27,550 Ray Harroun $14,250 1912 $52,225 Joe Dawson $20,000 1913 $55,875 Jules Goux $20,000 1914 $51,675 Rene Thomas $20,000 1915 $51,200 Ralph DePalma $20,000 1916 $31,350 Dario Resta $12,000 1919 $55,275 Howdy Wilcox $20,000 1920 $93,550 Gaston Chevrolet $21,400 1921 $86,850 Tommy Milton $26,400 1922 $70,575 Jimmy Murphy $26,200 1923 $83,425 Tommy Milton $28,500 1924 $86,850 L.L. Corum / Joe Boyer $20,050 1925 $87,750 Peter DePaolo $28,800 1926 $88,100 Frank Lockhart $35,600 1927 $89,850 George Souders $30,625 1928 $90,750 Louis Meyer $28,250 1929 $95,150 Ray Keech $31,950 1930 $96,250 Billy Arnold $36,900 1931 $81,800 Louis Schneider $29,500 1932 $93,900 Fred Frame $31,050 1933 $54,450 Louis Meyer $18,000 1934 $83,775 Bill Cummings $29,725 1935 $78,575 Kelly Petillo $30,600 1936 $82,525 Louis Meyer $31,300 1937 $92,135 Wilbur Shaw $35,075 1938 $91,075 Floyd Roberts $32,075 1939 $87,050 Wilbur Shaw $27,375 1940 $85,525 Wilbur Shaw $30,725 1941 $90,925 Floyd Davis / Mauri Rose $29,200 1946 $115,450 George Robson $42,350 1947 $137,425 Mauri Rose $33,425 1948 $171,075 Mauri Rose $42,800 1949 $179,050 Bill Holland $51,575 1950 $201,035 Johnnie Parsons $57,458 1951 $207,650 Lee Wallard $63,612 1952 $230,100 Troy Ruttman $61,743 1953 $246,300 Bill Vukovich $89,496 1954 $269,375 Bill Vukovich $74,934 1955 $270,400 Bob Sweikert $76,138 1956 $282,052 Pat Flaherty $93,819 1957 $300,252 Sam Hanks $103,844 1958 $305,217 Jimmy Bryan $105,574 1959 $338,100 Rodger Ward $106,850 1960 $369,150 Jim Rathmann $110,000 1961 $400,000 A.J. Foyt $117,975 1962 $426,152 Rodger Ward $125,015 1963 $494,030 Parnelli Jones $148,513 1964 $506,575 A.J. Foyt $153,650 1965 $628,399 Jim Clark $166,621 1966 $691,808 Graham Hill $156,297 1967 $734,834 A.J. Foyt $171,527 1968 $712,269 Bobby Unser $175,139 1969 $805,127 Mario Andretti $206,727 1970 $1,000,002 Al Unser $271,697 1971 $1,001,604 Al Unser $238,454 1972 $1,011,845 Mark Donohue $218,767 1973 $1,006,105 Gordon Johncock $236,022 1974 $1,015,686 Johnny Rutherford $245,031 1975 $1,001,321 Bobby Unser $214,031 1976 $1,037,776 Johnny Rutherford $255,321 1977 $1,116,807 A.J. Foyt $259,791 1978 $1,145,225 Al Unser $290,363 1979 $1,271,954 Rick Mears $270,401 1980 $1,503,225 Johnny Rutherford $318,819 1981 $1,605,375 Bobby Unser $299,124 1982 $2,067,475 Gordon Johncock $290,609 1983 $2,411,450 Tom Sneva $385,886 1984 $2,795,899 Rick Mears $434,060 1985 $3,271,025 Danny Sullivan $517,662 1986 $4,001,450 Bobby Rahal $581,062 1987 $4,490,375 Al Unser $526,762 1988 $5,025,400 Rick Mears $809,853 1989 $5,723,725 Emerson Fittipaldi $1,001,604 1990 $6,325,803 Arie Luyendyk $1,090,940 1991 $7,009,150 Rick Mears $1,219,704 1992 $7,527,450 Al Unser Jr. $1,244,184 1993 $7,681,300 Emerson Fittipaldi $1,155,304 1994 $7,864,800 Al Unser Jr. $1,373,813 1995 $8,063,550 Jacques Villeneuve $1,312,019 1996 $8,114,600 Buddy Lazier $1,367,854 1997 $8,612,450 Arie Luyendyk $1,568,150 1998 $8,722,150 Eddie Cheever Jr. $1,433,000 1999 $9,047,150 Kenny Brack $1,465,190 2000 $9,476,505 Juan Pablo Montoya $1,235,690 2001 $9,610,325 Helio Castroneves $1,270,475 2002 $10,028,580 Helio Castroneves $1,606,215 2003 $10,151,830 Gil de Ferran $1,353,265 2004 $10,250,580 Buddy Rice $1,761,740 2005 $10,304,815 Dan Wheldon $1,537,805 2006 $10,518,565 Sam Hornish Jr. $1,744,855 2007 $10,668,815 Dario Franchitti $1,645,233 2008 $14,406,580 Scott Dixon $2,988,065 2009 $14,315,315 Helio Castroneves $3,048,005 2010 $13,592,815 Dario Franchitti $2,752,055 2011 $13,509,485 Dan Wheldon $2,592,255 2012 $13,285,815 Dario Franchitti $2,474,280 2013 $12,020,065 Tony Kanaan $2,353,355 2014 $14,231,760 Ryan Hunter-Reay $2,491,194 2015 $13,397,315 Juan Pablo Montoya $2,449,055 2016 $13,273,253 Alexander Rossi $2,548,743 2017 $13,178,359 Takuma Sato $2,458,129 2018 $13,078,065 Will Power $2,525,454 2019 $13,090,536 Simon Pagenaud $2,669,529 2020 $7,502,500 Takuma Sato $1,370,500 2021 $8,854,565 Helio Castroneves $1,828,305 2022 $16,000,200 Marcus Ericsson $3,100,000 2023 $17,021,500 Josef Newgarden $3,666,000 2024 $18,456,000 Josef Newgarden $4,288,000 2025 $20,283,000 Alex Palou $3,833,500 Total $464,217,080 $85,762,811

Indianapolis 500 2026 Preview

Palou opens at +250 odds to win Sunday, a short price for a 200-lap race where late cautions, pit strategy, and mechanical attrition can scramble even the most dominant entry. Starting alongside him on Row 1 are Alexander Rossi at +1000 and David Malukas, who finished runner-up in 2025, at +600, according to Sportsbook Review.

Two-time defending winner Josef Newgarden, starting fifth, poses a serious threat. He won his two most recent oval races at Nashville and Phoenix. Pato O’Ward, twice a heartbreaker at Indianapolis without a win, is also near the top of the betting board.

The most compelling subplot belongs to Mick Schumacher, the 27-year-old son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, making his Indianapolis 500 debut in the No. 47 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He enters as a long shot at +15000 but has drawn praise from RLL team president Jay Frye for his rapid adaptation to oval racing, according to Motorsport.com.

The green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. EDT on FOX. Forecasters give Sunday roughly a 24 percent chance of rain at race time in Indianapolis, with temperatures expected around 71 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, according to a FOX Sports forecast. Any showers are more likely to develop late in the afternoon, well after the checkered flag.