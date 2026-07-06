Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist To Join IndyCar’s Arrow McLaren

Less than a week after Chip Ganassi Racing announced veteran NTT IndyCar Series racer Scott Dixon was departing the organization, he officially has a new home.

Arrow McLaren on Monday announced Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion, has signed a multiyear deal to join the organization. He will be joined by Indianapolis 500 champion Felix Rosenqvist, who has also sign a multiyear contract with the team.

“Our IndyCar team has shown fantastic momentum, and this lineup of Pato, Scott, Felix and Ryan will strengthen every aspect of our program,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “We’ve got our eyes firmly set on the championship, as well as winning the Indianapolis 500 to secure the Triple Crown in the Papaya era. These four drivers bring a wealth of experience, as well as great chemistry and will no doubt have a positive impact across our entire team. Christian’s and Nolan’s contributions have helped shape the progress we’re building on today, and I appreciate the energy and drive they have brought to the team since they joined.”

Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard will not return to Arrow McLaren in 2027.

“Joining Arrow McLaren in 2027 is an exciting next step in my career,” Dixon said. “It was a big decision for myself, for my family, and I’m looking forward to contributing to what the team, Zak and Tony are building there. As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on.”

“I’m excited to return to Arrow McLaren next season and reunite with Pato, of course, and also Tony, Zak and the crew and engineers I worked with previously,” Rosenqvist said. “There are a lot of familiar faces, and we’ve got an incredible lineup with Scott joining and Ryan returning for the 500. I think our collective experience will be a huge benefit. I’ve still got work to do to finish this season strong, but I’m looking forward to what’s to come at Arrow McLaren.”

What Happens To Arrow McLaren’s Fourth Car?

The four-car team will decrease to three full-time entries in 2027. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner and current sporting director for Arrow McLaren, will join the team once again for the 2027 Indianapolis 500, driving the fourth entry.

“I have unfinished business with the 500, and so does this team,” Hunter-Reay said. “Our focus is on Indy; learn from the past, and our number one goal is to win the Indy 500. We have ample amount of time to be fully prepared in working toward a big month of May in 2027 racing alongside Pato, Scott and Felix. The four of us certainly know our way around the Speedway. In the meantime, working with the team full time as Sporting Director offers a unique opportunity to have a direct impact on our ambitious development plans for the 2027 season, the Indy 500 and beyond.”

What Happens To Lundgaard and Siegel?

Lundgaard is one of the most coveted free agents in the IndyCar Series now that Dixon’s news is official. With two wins in 2026, he is hitting his prime at the right time. Now, he no longer needs the team’s approval to talk with or sign with other organizations.

There is a possibility he signs with Ganassi in what would ultimately be a swap with Dixon. He could also replace Rosenqvist at Meyer Shank Racing, while Andretti Global may also have an open seat in 2027.

Siegel, who is only 21 years old, may have a tougher time finding a quality IndyCar Series ride in 2027 due to a lack of strong results with Arrow McLaren. Fox Sports reported that Arrow McLaren wants to resume its alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing, which could be a landing spot for Siegel.