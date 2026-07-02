Scott Dixon Will Depart Chip Ganassi Racing

For the first time in 25 years, NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will be racing for a different team. The six-time champion left the IndyCar Series world stunned on Thursday, announcing he is departing Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2026 season.

RACER reported on Wednesday that Dixon had informed the team about his desire to leave the organization, but nothing was official. However, on Thursday, Dixon made it known to the world that he will not return to the team he first joined in 2002.

Chip Ganassi Racing revealed that the team tried to keep Dixon, offering him a multiyear extension to continue to pilot the No. 9 car. However, the 45-year-old declined.

“Scott Dixon has recently informed the team that he will not be returning in 2027,” the organization said in a statement. “Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years. Together we’ve shared championships, many victories, and countless moments that have helped define this organization.

“Because of everything we’ve accomplished together, and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multi-year offer to do just that. We respect that he’s chosen a different path and wish him nothing but continued success. Scott will always be a special part of this team’s history, and we’re grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together.”

What Does Scott Dixon Do Next?

Dixon is reportedly not going far and will continue to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series, silencing any retirement rumors immediately. Dixon, who’s synonymous with CGR, will show up to the grid in 2027 with a brand-new team and uniform.

ESPN reported that Dixon will likely sign a deal with Arrow McLaren, beginning in 2027. He will likely be joined by former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist. Pato O’Ward will keep his seat at Arrow McLaren, while Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, who’s won two races, will be free agents.

Dixon currently sits 10th in the standings, while teammate Alex Palou leads the championship with four victories through 10 races.

What Will Chip Ganassi Racing Do?

Whoever replaces Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing will have big shoes to fill. Dixon, a 58-time victor with CGR, has won a race in every season since 2005. His only winless season was in 2004, though he is winless through 10 events in 2026.

There are several candidates for Ganassi, who “likes winners.” Among them is Lundgaard, who could essentially just trade rides with Dixon.

The short-term and long-term plans of this team are up in the air with this decision. The team’s third driver, Kyffin Simpson, is struggling in his third season and has yet to win a race.

RACER believes that if Chip Ganassi Racing opts to go young, they could sign Josh Pierson, a prospect who has made waves in INDY NXT.

Nonetheless, Ganassi is known to shock people and could certainly snag a veteran racer from another team. He also could sign Dennis Hauger, who is off to a solid start in his rookie campaign.