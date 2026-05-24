Indianapolis 500 Live Leaderboard: Alex Palou Chases Rare History

Alex Palou dropped behind into fouth place after starting from the pole Sunday, as the four-time IndyCar champion chases rare Indianapolis 500 history against a field loaded with former winners and racing legends.

Josef Newgarden, back-to-back winner in 2023 and 2024, is attempting a third Indy 500 victory, while Helio Castroneves seeks a record fifth title and Katherine Legge attempts a historic motorsports double at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou, Newgarden Headline 2026 Indianapolis 500 Field

Palou qualified at a four-lap average of 232.148 mph in his No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, earning his second career Indy 500 pole. Back-to-back wins would make him only the seventh driver in the race’s 115-year history to repeat as champion. Newgarden starts 23rd in the No. 2 Shell Team Penske Chevrolet. Castroneves, 51, starts 14th in the No. 06 Cleveland Cliffs Honda.

Christian Lundgaard, fresh off winning the Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS road course two weeks ago, starts 18th, aiming to sweep both May races at the Speedway — only the fourth driver ever to do so, per IndyCar.com. Legge starts 26th in her bid to become the first woman to complete “The Double.” Rookie Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, makes his Brickyard debut from 27th. The live leaderboard is below.

Rank Driver Status Difference Gap Manufacturer Speed 1 Time 1 Speed 2 Time 2 Start Position Laps 1 Laps 2 Pit Stops Position Change 1 S. Dixon Active 0.0000 0.0000 Honda 219.600 40.9836 220.033 40.9030 10 62 42 1 2 2 K. Simpson Active 0.7555 0.7555 Honda 219.257 41.0478 220.124 40.8861 7 62 42 1 2 3 C. Rasmussen Active 8.3878 7.6323 Chevrolet 219.052 41.0861 220.646 40.7893 15 62 33 3 15 4 A. Palou In Pit 9.3673 0.9795 Honda 167.563 53.7113 220.265 40.8599 1 62 42 1 15 5 F. Rosenqvist In Pit 10.5100 1.1427 Honda 173.253 51.9471 220.667 40.7855 4 62 42 1 6 6 R. VeeKay Best Lap 10.9637 0.4537 Chevrolet 220.173 40.8770 220.173 40.8770 11 62 33 1 7 7 J. Harvey Active 12.5024 1.5387 Chevrolet 216.510 41.5686 219.008 41.0943 33 62 33 1 4 8 M. Schumacher Active 13.1806 0.6782 Honda 217.184 41.4396 219.934 40.9214 27 62 33 2 3 9 M. Armstrong In Pit 14.3591 1.1785 Honda 172.000 52.3255 219.149 41.0679 16 62 42 1 6 10 M. Ericsson In Pit 1 LAP 1 LAP Honda 218.025 41.2797 219.295 41.0406 17 61 41 1 6 11 W. Power In Pit 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 218.421 41.2049 219.698 40.9653 19 61 41 1 9 12 K. Kirkwood In Pit 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 220.441 40.8273 220.441 40.8273 25 61 41 1 3 13 C. Daly Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 169.367 53.1389 220.105 40.8896 8 61 0 2 10 14 D. Malukas Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 166.877 53.9318 220.398 40.8353 3 61 0 2 5 15 P. O’Ward Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 170.147 52.8953 219.271 41.0451 6 61 0 2 0 16 H. Castroneves Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 168.792 53.3202 219.250 41.0490 14 61 0 2 5 17 T. Sato Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 168.802 53.3169 220.354 40.8433 12 61 0 2 4 18 S. McLaughlin Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 139.850 1:04.3547 221.019 40.7204 9 61 0 2 7 19 J. Newgarden Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 139.186 1:04.6616 220.682 40.7826 23 61 0 2 11 20 D. Hauger In Pit 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 141.057 1:03.8038 220.696 40.7801 29 61 0 2 5 21 G. Rahal In Pit 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 136.987 1:05.6996 218.545 41.1815 28 61 0 2 3 22 R. Grosjean Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 216.788 41.5152 220.312 40.8511 24 61 22 1 5 23 C. Collet Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 216.233 41.6217 218.718 41.1489 32 61 21 1 5 24 S. Ferrucci Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 132.310 1:08.0221 219.988 40.9113 5 61 1 2 3 25 A. Rossi Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 134.562 1:06.8837 221.219 40.6836 2 61 1 2 10 26 N. Siegel Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 159.060 56.5825 220.355 40.8432 20 61 1 2 5 27 C. Lundgaard Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 160.372 56.1194 218.990 41.0977 18 61 1 2 1 28 S. Robb Best Lap 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 219.404 41.0202 219.404 41.0202 31 61 3 2 4 29 L. Foster Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Honda 130.451 1:08.9916 218.667 41.1584 21 61 1 2 1 30 J. Abel Active 1 LAP 0 LAP Chevrolet 158.757 56.6903 219.256 41.0480 30 61 1 3 4 31 E. Carpenter Cont. 36 LAPS 35 LAPS Chevrolet 131.854 1:08.2574 218.930 41.1090 13 26 6 1 1 32 R. Hunter-Reay Cont. 45 LAPS 9 LAPS Chevrolet 217.696 41.3420 218.279 41.2317 22 17 17 0 0 33 K. Legge Cont. 45 LAPS 0 LAP Chevrolet 217.810 41.3204 218.630 41.1655 26 17 17 0 0

Indianapolis 500 History: 115 Years at the Brickyard

The event traces its origins to May 30, 1911, when Ray Harroun drove his Marmon Wasp to victory before 85,000 spectators, averaging 74.6 mph over more than six hours. Indiana automobile dealer Carl Fisher built the speedway on 328 acres of farmland to give automakers a high-speed testing ground.

In the 115 years since, the Indy 500 has grown into one leg of the Triple Crown of motorsport alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, regularly drawing 300,000 fans or more — among the largest single-day sporting gatherings on earth.